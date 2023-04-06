Twitter reacts to Bears signing DL Rasheem Green

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears made another move along the defensive line with the addition of edge rusher Rasheem Green, who’s signing a one-year deal with the team.

Green is a former third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, who played four years with Seattle before joining the Houston Texans in 2022. He’s already played five years in the league and is only 25 years old, so there’s plenty of upside with this move by general manager Ryan Poles.

He’s totaled 10 sacks over the last two seasons, with his best season coming in 2021, when he notched 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits with the Seahawks.

Green is a versatile defensive lineman with the ability to play outside and inside, and he should be a solid rotational piece in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

