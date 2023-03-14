Twitter reacts to Bears signing DE DeMarcus Walker in free agency

1
Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read

The Chicago Bears finally made a move along the defensive line in free agency. Chicago is expected to sign defensive end DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million deal.

It’s the fourth move of the day for general manager Ryan Poles, who also agreed to terms with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, as well as offensive guard Nate Davis.

Walker is coming off a breakout year with the Titans, where he notched 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures — both career highs — and 16 quarterback hits. His 7.0 sacks were more than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined last season. His 16 QB hits were four less than the Bears’ team total of 20.

Safe to say, this is an upgrade at defensive end — even if it isn’t a super flashy signing. He’s a high-upside addition for Poles, who has the potential to be an impactful rotational player.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Bears signing Walker:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories