Twitter reacts to Bears signing DE DeMarcus Walker in free agency

The Chicago Bears finally made a move along the defensive line in free agency. Chicago is expected to sign defensive end DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million deal.

It’s the fourth move of the day for general manager Ryan Poles, who also agreed to terms with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, as well as offensive guard Nate Davis.

Walker is coming off a breakout year with the Titans, where he notched 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures — both career highs — and 16 quarterback hits. His 7.0 sacks were more than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined last season. His 16 QB hits were four less than the Bears’ team total of 20.

Safe to say, this is an upgrade at defensive end — even if it isn’t a super flashy signing. He’s a high-upside addition for Poles, who has the potential to be an impactful rotational player.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Bears signing Walker:

Safety Jaquan Brisker led the Bears with four sacks last season as a rookie. New DE DeMarcus Walker had seven for the Titans. His 16 QB hits also would have led the Bears. So, yes, I'd say the Bears made an upgrade with this move. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 14, 2023

New #Bears DE DeMarcus Walker finished last year with 7 sacks, 32 pressures and 16 QB hits, and he had a solid 72.8 PFF grade. Nice signing who should be able to start off the edge for Chicago. Also has some inside-outside versatility. Necessary add to their DL. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 14, 2023

DeMarcus Walker had 16 QB hits last season. The Bears had 20 as a team. He will help. — Ross Read (@RossRead) March 14, 2023

Ages of the players the #Bears signed/acquired recently: Tremaine Edmunds – 24

DJ Moore – 25

TJ Edwards – 26

Nate Davis – 26

DeMarcus Walker – 28 Ryan Poles is looking to build a team of young players, all with high upside, at a reasonable price tag. Love the approach so far. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 14, 2023

DeMarcus Walker? He's good. He's not GREAT but he's good. Not only did he have 8 sacks last year, he's solid against the run. https://t.co/aQ1Z8giIPa — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) March 14, 2023

It’s becoming more and more evident to me that the #Bears are looking to add strategic value over big names. Ryan Poles locks up DE DeMarcus Walker before the night caps off. Walker had 7 sacks and 16 QB hits with the #Titans in 2022. Good value, low price tag. I dig it. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 14, 2023

Another strong addition by Poles at a position of need with a young, up & coming player in DeMarcus Walker. https://t.co/q4psninpTt — Brandon Franco (@FrankGrizzly) March 14, 2023

Interesting that the Bears are giving DeMarcus Walker $7M per year. Walker was estimated to make half that. Aggressive signing. That said, Walker had 7 sacks in a rotational role. Entering his prime at 28. Poles wants to see what he can do as a starter for the Bears. So do I. https://t.co/KF6sjsJQ83 — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) March 14, 2023

I don’t mind this as a depth move or DE2 move. Great at getting to the QB which Bears desperately need help with. They needed a complete DL overhaul as well and this is a good depth start. https://t.co/IjH1kTRzkT — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) March 14, 2023

Phenomenal deal and didn’t overspend compared to Marcus Davenport https://t.co/EZkU6WD0qZ — ☘️ChrisPaz☘️ (@ND_Domerfan) March 14, 2023

Fairly certain Walker can set an edge – yes it's a low bar but it's something last year's FA DE failed to do over and over and over…. https://t.co/e43xzrQ3jZ — (Ryan Cox) (@MrRyanCox) March 14, 2023

At 6’4” 280 he can play all over the DLine. He also had 32 pressures. This signing is a steal. Poles is cooking!! https://t.co/v2MoNRTWyL — TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) March 14, 2023

Okay… we got Nate Davis and DeMarcus Walker from the Titans. CAN WE PLEAAASSSEEE GET TART??? https://t.co/7AFf4Ch8eR — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) March 14, 2023

This seems like an overpay for a journeyman off best year where he was on field only ~40% of snaps. But it’s an attempt at upgrading the d line so points for trying. Just out of left field for me. https://t.co/9EWtpNenp3 — B (@BShulkes) March 14, 2023

Walker player inside and on the edge for the titans. I’d imagine that versatility appealed to the Bears https://t.co/5i3T6z0RIe — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) March 14, 2023

Bears has to do something on the DL today. Walker is a good rotational edge rusher with upside. More work to be done though. https://t.co/3uuM1OlNh8 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 14, 2023

Live look at the bears today https://t.co/DSXtYlIz1S pic.twitter.com/ysMbfAZVK5 — Jimmy 홍 (@jhong3680) March 14, 2023

I’d rather have Walker at $7 million instead of Davenport who got $13 million from MN. https://t.co/pmAwjV2Xgp — EJ (@itsmine49) March 14, 2023

Love this!! Been a big fan of DeMarcus since all the way back when Mike Garafolo tweeted that the Bears acquired him. Huge pick up https://t.co/CzObsDyFIA — BuffLlama (@JayDizzyD) March 14, 2023

Decent player, but decent is a big upgrade from what they had. https://t.co/no7QuJJZB4 — Alex Patt (@chifanpatt2) March 14, 2023

Such a Poles signing. Good deal, good upside, good athlete. Nothing wrong with it, but the defensive line room still needs a lot of help. https://t.co/vgSg445qjq — Luke O’Grady (@LukeOGrady) March 14, 2023

Go to bed Ryan. https://t.co/S8jlOVDOlD — Ryan Cox (@CoxRyan89) March 14, 2023

The former second-rounder put up back-to-back seasons of at least 30 quarterback pressures, starting to come into his own Strong deal for him, helps with the poor edge defender group in free agency. Bears had to do something along the defensive line today https://t.co/DzfwPKH08W — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 14, 2023

Ryan Poles does his best work at night! https://t.co/61tTZ0Ohdh — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 14, 2023

I think this is a good signing to be our EDGE2. Upgrade over Gipson and Robinson, who now become good depth pieces. Need that big time rusher on the other side now. https://t.co/a4QycP6wL0 — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) March 14, 2023

Seems like a pretty low-risk, high-reward deal here. See if he can build off what he did last year. The lack of a 3T looms large, and the premiere pass rusher for someone like Walker to compliment. #DaBears https://t.co/oc7YsDad2K — lstanczyksports (@lstanczyksports) March 14, 2023

Like I said…trust the process https://t.co/UozHr7ooXr — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) March 14, 2023

The Bears are gonna be so cool next year like a summer time glow up as you head back to school https://t.co/WITaxqZIUB — Zach Jones (@ZacharyJones198) March 14, 2023

