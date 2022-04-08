Twitter reacts to Bears signing CB Tavon Young, TE Ryan Griffin

In case you were sleeping last night, you missed the Chicago Bears adding a couple of players to the roster.

The Bears are signing cornerback Tavon Young and tight end Ryan Griffin each to one-year deals, per Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov. While they’re not exactly big splashes in free agency, they’re two solid additions who are gearing up to be contributors in 2022.

Young fills a big hole at the nickelback position, which was a huge area of weakness last year. While Young has the potential to be a huge asset in the slot, there are some injury concerns.

Griffin figures to serve the role of Cole Kmet’s back-up, although he projects to be a “U” tight end while Kmet serves as the “Y” tight end. Griffin is an experienced tight end who is another weapon for quarterback Justin Fields.

For the most part, Bears fans were happy with these additions. There was a ton of excitement for the Young signing, as he’s someone who’s an absolute baller. But ultimately, both Young and Griffin present as low-risk, high-reward signings for Chicago.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the signings of Young and Griffin:

Woah the Bears made two signings I like while I was sleeping Tavon Young is a very solid nickel corner. Was starting to worry about that position. Ryan Griffin is a fine backup TE who has produced in spurts when called upon — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) April 8, 2022

Couple thoughts on the recent Bears signings. 1. Tavon Young reminds me of Bryce Callahan in both ability and injury concerns. If he stays healthy, there's no doubt he can be a huge asset as a nickel. 2. I would have brought back Jesse James instead of signing Ryan Griffin. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) April 8, 2022

Bears signed Ryan Griffin and Tavon Young while I was sleeping. I should just sleep more 😂. I really like the Tavon Young signing. Ryan Griffin is a valuable depth signing at TE. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) April 8, 2022

Tavon Young will be damn good if he can stay healthy. Ryan Griffin is clearly the top TE in the NFL history now behind only Greg Olsen. Well done Poles. #Bears — BuffLlama (@JayDizzyD) April 8, 2022

The #Bears got some solid pieces in both TE Ryan Griffin and DB Tavon Young. Certainly not groundbreaking moves, but both are decent signings pic.twitter.com/iIhgW15QOu — Sam Stevenson (@ChiSportsSam) April 8, 2022

Gonna need to see at least 8 or 9 more TE’s put on the roster to make me feel comfortable https://t.co/bomBi0FvYs — king of the Bill (@billfromthebank) April 8, 2022

I don’t hate this AT ALL! For all the good the pass rush had, the backfield was smoked all year. Also, the TE room just got a lot better https://t.co/rCbMqfBNcY — The Pundit's Pundit (@PunditsPund1) April 8, 2022

I have always said Ryan Poles never sleeps. https://t.co/9yvtgbSP0u — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) April 8, 2022

I was already asleep… Lol. Looks like we got our slot corner and the veteran depth at TE. I like that room now. https://t.co/kJu4cuFrxq — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) April 8, 2022

We have a slot corner with a brain! https://t.co/5pGUyyPw8T — PLAYOFFS (@SOURisa10) April 8, 2022

Tavon interests me as another slot corner. That’d be great, probably wins the camp battle https://t.co/4J6IlPM0lf — Kells (@KellsTalksBall) April 8, 2022

Ryan Poles is honoring the age-old Bears tradition of stacking the tight ends room. Love to see it https://t.co/6T4oU9OjPq — BullsGuyRob (@BullsGuyRob) April 8, 2022

Bears finally signed a Good player lol https://t.co/hE2WQLxjzk — CEO Of Kelly Tripucka Fans (@BeanEnjoyersCEO) April 8, 2022

Great signing Poles will build a quality roster. Just need to be patient https://t.co/MtcExMzeXc — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) April 8, 2022

Ryan Poles is a good GM, man. https://t.co/Hcyfn3n5Rf — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) April 8, 2022

Eberflus has had a way with setting unheralded corners for success. Good opportunity for Tavon on a building team. https://t.co/wVTWmQjZSz — Jake Louque (@jakelouque) April 8, 2022

#Bears are starting to sneak in a few signings now. Tavon Young, when healthy, is one of the better nickels in the league. Reminds me a great deal of DJ Moore. https://t.co/25pbYSJvEx — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 8, 2022

The #Bears taking chances on players with an injury history has been a theme of this FA (Ogunjobi, Morrow, Jones, Cruikshank). Think this plays in to Poles' strategy of getting guys for good value. If it pays off, they're great deals. If not, they're gone after a year anyway. https://t.co/VwdNJeql2x — Jim Hanson (@NavyOrangeJim) April 8, 2022

He’s a solid slot corner who is productive when healthy. The problem is he’s rarely ever healthy. Still an ok depth signing at a weak position. https://t.co/TX7JRxDUhB — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) April 8, 2022

Personally love this because it means Thomas Graham hopefully plays on the outside as CB2 https://t.co/x9UkRGeK91 — Corey Diab (@coreyeldiablo) April 8, 2022

This is a great signing if healthy. Dude is an absolute dog https://t.co/Ocktiz9yCR — Tyler Volz (@TylerTheVoice) April 8, 2022

Ryan poles is obsessed with bringing in injury prone players, he tore his ACL like 3x 😑 https://t.co/WNmbQIyIgl — Tre Da'vis 🦅 (@TreRighteous) April 8, 2022

I like this signing. Young played mostly nickel in BAL, and was quite good there. He missed most of 2020 with injury, but otherwise has been a starter. Small dude, but good speed and change of direction. Just turned 28, so should have a few years left. https://t.co/bA50GQCXTM pic.twitter.com/pjurj9HC1W — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) April 8, 2022

Bears grabbed a baller 💯 https://t.co/gAzvAnssYC — Felipe Lobos (@Real_DBullford) April 8, 2022

Really like this signing. This all but solidifies Thomas Graham will be playing outside. Hopefully he gets every opportunity to be the lead guy opposite Jaylon Johnson. He fits this scheme very well. https://t.co/2odU5dOzFY — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) April 8, 2022

Haha man the Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham getting jiggy on a Thursday night just in time for a freaky Friday leading into the weekend. Tavon Young easily projects as the nickel in this scheme for Flus and Alan Williams. He's a scrappy and willing tackler. Not my ideal 5¢ but https://t.co/ZBfaGVf2jo pic.twitter.com/KoeaFrOP38 — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) April 8, 2022

Now this is the type of slot guy I like. Hard working, aggressive, a solid tackler and isn’t afraid to deal with adversity. Don’t love his injury history, but he’s a guy I’d be okay with playing as our slot corner for this season. https://t.co/snnEvPamh9 — David Miller (@millerfootball_) April 8, 2022

Feel alright about it. At least we signed a professional. Not every te on your roster has to be elite passing threat. Someone has to block and sneak out occasionally. https://t.co/ZNflnvfz99 — Chibearsplus ➕ (@chibearsplus) April 8, 2022

This is pretty “meh” for me. I don’t think he is as good as Jesse James and 2.25 would have been a 500k raise for James. https://t.co/i1wDxsFoia — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) April 8, 2022

Brett Kollman tweeted about how active the bears were gonna be in FA to support their young QB and I knew that was pretty much the death knell for Fields career. https://t.co/0YlLc4VKlP — Sadness Konecny (@MonkMonkerson) April 8, 2022

Surround your young QB with talent. Great job by the Bears giving Fields another weapon. https://t.co/1BCGSYeZ22 — Dude Diligence (@JetsNihilist) April 8, 2022

The Bears got their backup to Cole Kmet. Griffin is a serviceable TE and this means they don’t have to waste a pick on a TE either. https://t.co/VbVxajBQrF — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) April 8, 2022

I watched Ryan Griffin basically every game last year bc he was a Jet. Pretty decent player. This is the guy I expect to be the U. Big guy with some strength and muscle behind his pads. Seems clear that the Bears will be committed to running the ball. https://t.co/o09PjC58Hz — Rahul Ramachandran (@R_Ramachandran1) April 8, 2022

Good pick up for a good price. I wanted to keep Jesse James tho lol https://t.co/UeK6tBaZIa — Stanley Easley (@Stanley_Easley7) April 8, 2022

I… don’t hate it. One year deal, has potential, won’t count against the comp formula. Depth signing, but he’ll stick. https://t.co/bsAd7VKIGM — Bill Hellyer (@FigNewton44) April 8, 2022

So Griffin as the U, Kmet as the Y and Horstead as your third guy. Don’t hate it honestly, Griffin is a capable blocker and should make a solid backup. #Bears https://t.co/sG8OPOWxVZ — David Miller (@millerfootball_) April 8, 2022

The 2022 Bears roster is like 50% guys on 1 year deals at this point https://t.co/ItbV9E3JxZ — Steven (@stevenhayes1997) April 8, 2022

