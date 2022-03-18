Twitter reacts to Bears signing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Chicago Bears made a move to sign a second defensive lineman on Friday, agreeing to terms with former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a two-year deal worth $10 million.

A sixth-round pick by the Saints in 2017, Muhammad is coming off a breakout season with Indianapolis, where he set career highs in tackles (48), sacks (6) and QB hits (13). He started every game for the Colts last season.

Muhammad adds some depth to a Bears pass rush that is led by Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson. Chicago traded star Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection.

The addition of Muhammad is a move that a lot of people saw coming considering Muhammad’s history with new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Muhammad played under Eberflus for the last four years in Indianapolis, so Eberflus knows what Muhammad brings to the table.

Here’s a look at how NFL fans are reacting to the Bears’ predictable addition of Muhammad:

