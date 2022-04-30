Twitter reacts to Bears selection of WR Velus Jones Jr. in NFL draft

At long last, the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles selected a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft. The Bears picked Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round with the 71st overall pick.

It’s the first offensive player picked for the Bears in the draft after they spent their earlier two picks on cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Jones Jr. has the ability to be a weapon on both offense and special teams. He was primarily used as a returner for much of his collegiate career at both USC and Tennessee. It wasn’t until his final season as a Volunteer where he developed into an effective receiving threat on offense.

The pick satisfies a need on offense, but judging from social media, it doesn’t appear fans are thrilled with the selection.

Some local media taking shots cause Jones will be 25. So what! With rookie contracts the way they are , age isn’t a big factor. AND… he’s 4.3!!!!! — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) April 30, 2022

Velus Jones? Really? A 25-year old return specialist who didn't produce much on offense. The second round picks? Fine. This? Fail. — Stephen Johnson (@Stephen_Roto) April 30, 2022

Bears fans been crying all day for an offensive weapon and we take a 6 foot all purpose receiver with a 4.31 40 and they even more pissed I don’t get it — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner (@TheSASBurner) April 30, 2022

Enough is enough bring back pace — Raul Bennington (@black_42) April 30, 2022

Velus Jones Jr. is not going to be Deebo Samuel, but I have a feeling that is the type of role he will see in this WC offense.#DaBears — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) April 30, 2022

Turns 25 in a few weeks, has under 1,500 yards of production in his 6 years in college. Also very very fast and a good special teamer. https://t.co/CJPBxRS2I3 — B (@BShulkes) April 30, 2022

There’s plenty of times fanbases have been furious about who their teams picked and they turned into studs so hopefully this is one of those times — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) April 30, 2022

I know nothing about Velus Jones. Should I be outraged or overjoyed? No middle ground here. — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) April 30, 2022

I could point out how the Bears passed on Pickens for a kick returner, but I won’t upset any more people tonight. — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) April 30, 2022

That one hurt — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) April 30, 2022

Omg the Bears took a 25-year-old kick returner. Fields is gonna die before they move to Arlington Heights — Justis Mosqueda (Quay Walker haver) (@JuMosq) April 30, 2022

That Velus Jones pick is giving me major Ego Ferguson vibes and I don't like it! — Seth (@elliottseeeth) April 30, 2022

Pauper Poles — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) April 30, 2022

For #Bears fans complaining: We let RYAN PACE make picks over 5+ seasons for this team The FO and Eberflus have a vision, have to give them the same chance that we did Pace. Stop with the complaining — Josh Kane (@KaneSportsMedia) April 30, 2022

Your selections today could have been George Pickens, Alec Pierce and Bernhard Raimann. Just sayin'#Bears — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) April 30, 2022

My opinion of Velus Jones? Not a clue, never heard of the guy before today. SO… I got nuttin. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) April 30, 2022

Bottom line is, there were three clearly better receivers for the #Bears at 71 Jalen Tolbert

Calvin Austin III

Justyn Ross They reached for Velus Jones Jr. who is right now, from what I see, a one-dimensional player — kevin lapka (@kevcharles112) April 30, 2022

You know what will help Justin Fields' development? A 6-year college WR who turns 25 next month😂 Come on down, Velus Jones — Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) April 30, 2022

Velus Jones Jr. Thoughts: • Older than Darnell Mooney…

• Took him 5 years to become a starter in college…

• High-end return man / special teamer

• VERY fast with decent size

• Essentially Jakeem Grant / Tarik Cohen replacement as Joker Overall, a head-scratcher. #Bears — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) April 30, 2022

Velus Jones an offensive weapon and a great return man. Kind of a gadget guy but you can scheme touches for him. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022

Velus Jones? Well, okay then. The #Bears finally get a damn receiver. Also the best kick returner in this year’s class. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 30, 2022

You know this is genuine coming from a Vandy guy, Velus Jones Jr. was awesome in Mobile at the Senior Bowl Heck of a Day 2 for the Bears and Ryan Poles — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) April 30, 2022

