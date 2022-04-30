Twitter reacts to Bears selection of WR Velus Jones Jr. in NFL draft

Breaking News:

At long last, the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles selected a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft. The Bears picked Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round with the 71st overall pick.

It’s the first offensive player picked for the Bears in the draft after they spent their earlier two picks on cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Jones Jr. has the ability to be a weapon on both offense and special teams. He was primarily used as a returner for much of his collegiate career at both USC and Tennessee. It wasn’t until his final season as a Volunteer where he developed into an effective receiving threat on offense.

The pick satisfies a need on offense, but judging from social media, it doesn’t appear fans are thrilled with the selection.

