Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of DT Zacch Pickens

Brendan Sugrue
Defense has been the story for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears. They completed their trio of defensive picks to open the third round, selecting South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with the No. 64 pick.

Pickens is the second defensive tackle the Bears took in the draft, joining Gervon Dexter Sr. out of Florida. Unlike Dexter, though, Pickens has a solid first step coming off the line and could be the team’s solution at 3 technique. He totaled 42 tackles last season (four for a loss) and 2.5 sacks with the Gamecocks. Their other selection of the night was cornerback Tyrique Stevenson out of Miami.

This is the second time the Bears doubled up on defensive tackles in a decade, last doing so in 2014 when they selected Ego Ferguson and Will Sutton in the second and third round, respectively. Here is how Bears fans are reacting to the pick.

