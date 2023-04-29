Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of DT Zacch Pickens

Defense has been the story for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears. They completed their trio of defensive picks to open the third round, selecting South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with the No. 64 pick.

Pickens is the second defensive tackle the Bears took in the draft, joining Gervon Dexter Sr. out of Florida. Unlike Dexter, though, Pickens has a solid first step coming off the line and could be the team’s solution at 3 technique. He totaled 42 tackles last season (four for a loss) and 2.5 sacks with the Gamecocks. Their other selection of the night was cornerback Tyrique Stevenson out of Miami.

This is the second time the Bears doubled up on defensive tackles in a decade, last doing so in 2014 when they selected Ego Ferguson and Will Sutton in the second and third round, respectively. Here is how Bears fans are reacting to the pick.

The Bears got their NT in Gervon Dexter and now got their 3T at #64 in Zacch Pickens. This is my favorite pick for them on Day 2 https://t.co/6cYyDy25uZ pic.twitter.com/6auK8C4S9v — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) April 29, 2023

The Bears taking Dexter & Pickens is Poles & Co. addressing their need at DL with two upside players. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

THREAD: The #Bears are rolling the dice on big-time upside with South Carolina DL Zacch Pickens at No. 64. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2023

Alan Cole also told me that you absolutely noticed the absence of Pickens in the Gator Bowl. That’s how important he was in that line pic.twitter.com/e7MSSlyOyv — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) April 29, 2023

Bears take DT Zach Pickens from South Carolina. Excellent pick — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) April 29, 2023

Zacch Pickens is a whole dog! Another Senior Bowl standout — the #Bears definitely got use out of their time in Mobile! Pickens is a former 5* that popped in flashes at SC but the flashes were GOOD. @ButkusStats and I thought he was a 2nd rounder coming home from Alabama 🤷‍♂️ — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 29, 2023

Per @dpbrugler, new Bears DT Zacch Pickens "plays on his feet with the agility, balance and length to instinctively react to blockers. He projects as a rotational tackle as a rookie with starting upside." You may remember him from my Bears Mock 4.0! — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

The Defensive Line has gotten better today. – 1T – Gervon Dexter / Andrew Billings

– 3T- Justin Jones / Zacch Pickens Some good rotations on the inside. And that’s without mentioning some of the other DEs that have the ability to kick inside. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) April 29, 2023

Zacch Pickens. Pros: Good football player. Cons: Too many c’s in his first name. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) April 29, 2023

#DaBears getting solid inside! Pickens has really good body control and violent hands along with his long arms. Natural bender who is durable (32 straight games over 3 seasons). Needs more variety in pass rush moves especially finesse. Lacks production. Starter upside. https://t.co/x3ZcP8urje — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) April 29, 2023

I like that Pickens pick. — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) April 29, 2023

Bears knew how badly they needed to improve that defensive line and Dexter and Pickens certainly help. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 29, 2023

Zacch Pickens, I’m fine with it. DL has some depth. Would have liked a center, but our off-ball LBs will have some help now. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) April 29, 2023

Some advanced stats on Zacch Pickens in 2022 according to PFF: – 19 pressures on 292 pass rush snaps (6.5%)

– 11.5% pass rush win rate

– 6.2% run stop rate

– 60.7 run defense grade

– 75 pass rush grade

– 69.5 true set pass rush grade #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) April 29, 2023

Bears took Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens? I like it. Two athletic DTs who fill a big need🐻 🐻 They are addressing the line of scrimmage in this draft.. Poles seems to be a good GM — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) April 29, 2023

I remember when @ggabefootball reminded me and many others of the time when the #Bears picked DTs Tommie Harris and Tank Johnson with their first two selections in 2004. Fast forward to 2023, and two out of four first picks are DTs. Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 29, 2023

Love the pick. Still sad we passed on Ade, but Pickens & Dexter are a sick thunder and lightning duo in the trenches. That being said, Stevenson was EASILY the best pick of the night for us. Solid night overall imo https://t.co/oVSQZFJwtA — David Miller (@millerfootball_) April 29, 2023

DEEP IN THE TRENCHES https://t.co/fyiPRDTlvl — 𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@EnvyDominick) April 29, 2023

This is my official yearly "guy" for this season. Just saw his tape and looks promising in my eyes. Hope Flus can develop him into a beast https://t.co/2HqvuQlfId — RockyBear 54 (@RockyBear5154) April 29, 2023

What a draft. Hell yea man. https://t.co/gJT7IAaMAz — Aaron 🎮 (@rolltide_25) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire