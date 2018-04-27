Twitter reacts to Bears selecting Roquan Smith No. 8 overall in NFL Draft

Welcome to Chicago, Roquan Smith.

The Bears selected Smith eighth overall in Thursday's NFL Draft. Smith, 21, is a 6-foot-1 linebacker from Georgia.

So how do people feel about the Bears selection? The general consensus from the media is that the Bears made a good choice in drafting the Georgia product.

#Bears take Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with the eighth overall pick. Good pick. — Rick Morrissey (@MorrisseyCST) April 27, 2018

Vic Fangio hit a hole in one in the morning and then gets a dynamic linebacker for his Bears defense in Roquan Smith. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 27, 2018

Smart move, Ryan Pace. Could have traded down. Could have gone for guy with better "traits". But Bears pick LB Roquan Smith, who's ready to start Week 1 and is dynamic, athletic player who will fit well. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) April 27, 2018

Bears defense just got better. The rest of the draft can address the many needs that still exist, but Smith is a plug-and-play guy Ryan Pace needed to draft No. 8. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) April 27, 2018

The #Bears pick is in… and it's #UGA LB Roquan Smith. They get the centerpiece for their defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

Bears just got a FOOTBALL PLAYER, the best defensive player at his position. Leader, hitter, baller. Another great Bears linebacker. A Chicago-style throwback: Roquan Smith. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 27, 2018

Roquan Smith was our top linebacker in this draft class#Bears pic.twitter.com/vUtc6QFEGH — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) April 27, 2018

Several Bears players shared their initial reactions to the pick on Twitter as well:

I met with @RoquanSmith1 on his visit with the Bears. Hell of a player, but an even better man. Great pick @ChicagoBears — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) April 27, 2018

Georgia boy lets go!!!! — L8F4➰➰ (@Leonard90Flo) April 27, 2018

Bears fans appear to like the move as well:

Very very happy we got Roquan Smith tho!!! Great pick! — Andrew #EverybodyIn (10-9) (@GoochyGotch) April 27, 2018

Roquan Smith has the look of a man born to smack Aaron Rodgers in the face. Just sayin'... #DaBears — British Bear London (@BritBearLondon) April 27, 2018

Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Leonard Floyd, Danny Trevathan, and Roquan Smith! BRING IT ON! #Bears — John Stocco (@IHateJohnStocco) April 27, 2018

Roquan Smith is headed to the Bears! A great inside linebacker! Welcome to Chicago. #NFLDraft — Brandon De Jesus (@TheRealBDejesus) April 27, 2018

