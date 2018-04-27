Twitter reacts to Bears selecting Roquan Smith No. 8 overall in NFL Draft

Tim Stebbins
NBC Sports Chicago

Welcome to Chicago, Roquan Smith.

The Bears selected Smith eighth overall in Thursday's NFL Draft. Smith, 21, is a 6-foot-1 linebacker from Georgia. 

So how do people feel about the Bears selection? The general consensus from the media is that the Bears made a good choice in drafting the Georgia product.

Several Bears players shared their initial reactions to the pick on Twitter as well:

Bears fans appear to like the move as well:

We don't condone this off the field...

Here's J. J. Stankevitz's instant reaction to the Bears drafting Smith. Stay tuned for more Bears' draft coverage!

