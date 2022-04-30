Twitter reacts to Bears selecting EDGE Dominique Robinson in NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Sugrue
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles just added depth to the offensive line with tackle Braxton Jones with their earlier fifth-round pick. Now he adds to the defensive line.

The Bears selected edge rusher Dominique Robinson out of Miami (Ohio) with the 174th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Robinson adds depth to the Bears edge rushers, joining a position group led by (for the time being) Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Trevis Gipson. He’s seen as a steal and is someone that might be more of a developmental pick than a Day 1 contributor.

With Robinson now in the fold on the defensive line, here’s how fans are viewing the pick.

1

1

Recommended Stories