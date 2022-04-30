Twitter reacts to Bears selecting EDGE Dominique Robinson in NFL draft

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles just added depth to the offensive line with tackle Braxton Jones with their earlier fifth-round pick. Now he adds to the defensive line.

The Bears selected edge rusher Dominique Robinson out of Miami (Ohio) with the 174th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Robinson adds depth to the Bears edge rushers, joining a position group led by (for the time being) Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Trevis Gipson. He’s seen as a steal and is someone that might be more of a developmental pick than a Day 1 contributor.

With Robinson now in the fold on the defensive line, here’s how fans are viewing the pick.

Dominique Robinson is a steal at #174. Didn't even realize he was still on the board. — WIN D (@The_WIN_D) April 30, 2022

Bears fans are going to love Dominique Robinson. I think he’s going to turn out to be one of the steals of this draft — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 30, 2022

i mean with so many picks, not a big deal, but still. Why? https://t.co/cZLhYQ6oie — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) April 30, 2022

I had a 3rd round grade on Dominque Robinson. Insanely explosive needs. Has some moves but could add some counters. Pretty good at setting the edge but needs to get stronger. Don’t think he is the bendiest dude but can be a decent situational rusher — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) April 30, 2022

Fun pick. Former WR who just recently transitioned to a pass rusher at Miami Ohio. Crazy athletic traits with a high motor. Another developmental pick. https://t.co/ORroqLMcbd — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) April 30, 2022

Seems like a lot of the draft guys are high on Robinson. One of the best athletes (like we have seen with every Poles pick). Good traits — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) April 30, 2022

From @dpbrugler on Bears DE Dominique Robinson (who he had with a third-round grade and ranked 78th overall): "Robinson needs to improve vs. the run and develop his countermeasures, but he has exciting pass rush potential thanks to his athletic traits.” — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 30, 2022

Robinson have a another very athletic guy. One of the best edge players in the MAC, very explosive …. Lot of upside — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) April 30, 2022

When I was at the Senior Bowl, new #Bears edge rusher Dominique Robinson was someone who stood out on the first day of practice. https://t.co/6P6euKDuzM — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) April 30, 2022

#Bears GM Ryan Poles clearly has a “type”. Freak athletes. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 30, 2022

My guy Dominique Robinson FINALLY goes off the board. Think the Bears got a steal here. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022

Dominique Robinson is an upside pick. He didn't start a game at Miami on defense but impressed scouts with his explosiveness rushing off the edge and with this length. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2022

#Bears just took a major draft crush of mine in, Dominique Robinson. So happy to have him here in the Windy City. I'll also be doing breakdowns of some of the #NFLDraft class for the Bears here on my page. Be on the lookout in the coming days. — Danny Meehan (@DanMeehan90) April 30, 2022

Dominque Robinson is a really interesting choice. Confuses me even more as to why we kept Robert Quinn. I like Robinson he is a former WR recently transitioned to edge. Sky is the limit for him but he is a project. — Delirious Bears fan (@LukeSErick91) April 30, 2022

Dominque Robinson. He's very new to EDGE but has athletic upside. Bears might've took him before the Lions — George Kittle's #1 fan™ (@BeastFBall) April 30, 2022

I really like the Bears pick of Dominque Robinson. The Edge of future post Quinn. — EdD (@TheEddieCombs) April 30, 2022

