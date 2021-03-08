Twitter reacts to Bears RT Bobby Massie’s pending release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears continue to trim their roster to free up salary cap space ahead of the new league year.

Bears right tackle Bobby Massie is the latest player to get the ax. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago is expected to decline the option on Massie, which would make him a free agent and save them over $5 million in cap space.

The move didn’t really come as a surprise given Massie’s injury struggles coupled with his declining play over the last couple of seasons. Now, the Bears have a right tackle position to fill this offseason, which could likely be addressed through the NFL draft or with current players like Alex Bars or Germain Ifedi.

Naturally, Twitter had something to say about the Massie news, and there wasn’t a whole lot of surprise from Bears fans regarding Massie’s pending release.

List

7 predictions on the Chicago Bears and free agency

Recommended Stories