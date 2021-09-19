Twitter reacts to Bears rookie Justin Fields in his first significant game action

Following the mini-debut of Justin Fields last week against the Rams, Bears fans were hoping to see more of their rookie quarterback against the Bengals. Perhaps he’d get a full series in Week 2.

But fans probably weren’t expecting to see Fields in an extended capacity before starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury on a scramble in the second quarter.

Fields’ debut wasn’t great, but that was to be expected from a rookie quarterback thrust into the game after no reps with starters during training camp and preseason. There were penalties, miscommunication with the offensive line, a nearly-lost fumble and a costly interception that kept the Bengals in the game until the final minute.

Still, Fields showed what he brings to the Bears offense that Dalton doesn’t, whether it was with his big arm or his mobility that allowed him to make special plays.

Whether Fields gets a full week of practice to prepare as the Bears starter remains to be seen, especially with Dalton’s injury still uncertain. But with this season being all about Fields’ development, the best way for him to learn is on the field.

Twitter had plenty to say about Fields’ debut. From those who watched the game — and didn’t just look at the box score — they saw a rookie making expected mistakes, dropped passes and a bright future.