Twitter reacts to Bears releasing running back Tarik Cohen

The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, according to Adam Schefter, which makes him the second major move in as many days for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Poles continues to make the hard but necessary moves as he continues to rebuild this roster for the future. Cohen’s release will free up $2.25 million in salary cap space while also costing $3.5 million in dead money, if designated a pre-June 1 cut.

It’s a move that Bears fans expected and knew needed to happen as Poles is rebuilding this roster his own way. While Cohen was one of the most electrifying players on the field, he was also derailed by his ACL injury back in 2020. He signed a three-year extension worth $17.25 million just before his knee injury, and he hasn’t played since.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Cohen’s release:

ryan poles it's friday man CHILL — cam ellis (@KingsleyEllis) March 11, 2022

If we're being honest, the Tarik Cohen contract was never a good one. He's a really good dude and a really fun offensive weapon. But he was overpaid the second he signed his name. Add an injury to that equation, and his days were numbered. #Bears — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 11, 2022

Tarik Cohen hasn’t been able to play at 100% game level in 530 days. — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 11, 2022

The #Bears are releasing Tarik Cohen with an injury designation. Ryan Poles has been busy the past 24 hours. There’s a lot of change going on up at Halas Hall. — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 11, 2022

They should post June Trevathan but regardless all of these moves are making sense — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 11, 2022

It was pretty apparent from #Bears GM Ryan Poles’ non-comments on Tarik Cohen at The combine that he would not be coming back to the Bears. Looks like that is the case. For the sake of Tarik Cohen, I do hope this is not a career threatening injury. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) March 11, 2022

When healthy Tarik Cohen was one of the most exciting guys to watch on a football field. pic.twitter.com/ZQpicEAptZ — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 11, 2022

Damn, brutal for Cohen, nasty injury especially for a guy whose game is predicated on lateral agility. Hope he can make it back to being the electrifying player he once was https://t.co/9WIp5pdkkq — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 11, 2022

Bout time… No use for gadget players… Adios! https://t.co/yBaKJt0FsL — FatMike Chicago (@FatMikeChicago) March 11, 2022

Hate that it had to be Tarik but it makes sense. — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) March 11, 2022

The #Bears cutting Tarik Cohen was inevitable, but it's still sad to see him go. Before the injury, he was incredibly fun to watch and was a valuable part of the offense. Hoping he's able to recover and play again elsewhere. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 11, 2022

This makes me sad (Cohen was electric, one of my favorite players from 2018-2019), but it makes all the sense in the world — after his ACL injury in 2020, he could barely walk at camp in 2021. With a new GM in town, there’s no emotional connection keeping him here. Just business https://t.co/m9XLoKX9PX — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 11, 2022

The Chicago #Bears are moving on from Tarik Cohen. Love you Rik. Always a bear in my heart. RT to show love. @TarikCohen pic.twitter.com/f63qxfR2Qh — DRUNK FIELDS 💯 (@DrunkJFields) March 11, 2022

Poor guy man just an unfortunate injury. Best of luck to @TarikCohen! https://t.co/m2J9SDHEF8 — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) March 11, 2022

This was the only move for Cohen. The writing was on the wall when he couldn't make it back. I'm happy for him that he at least got paid before the injury but you couldn't keep him on the roster at this point. https://t.co/kmk54pWmnI — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 11, 2022

not surprised by this Cohen was an electric player when healthy, but it's not too hard to find little, quick, shifty guys like him anymore https://t.co/3GXvenZrjq — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) March 11, 2022

A move I was ready to see. We love ya @TarikCohen and hope nothing but the best in your future! Would love to see you be a coach on the sidelines someday! Your leadership and energy radiate and was greatly missed without you in field. https://t.co/cuR1E6Cr4B — CASE 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@_CASEMSTR) March 11, 2022

Again no surprise. What a shame tho. So great in his prime. Healthy. Thank you @TarikCohen 🙏💕 https://t.co/6YSuemLbba — Ali 🇺🇦😷🐻⬇ (@alicraw) March 11, 2022

Seemed inevitable after one setback followed another in recovery #Bears https://t.co/VPkBtKkldx — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) March 11, 2022

GM Poles getting rid of dead weight. Clean 🧼 the House King 👑 #DaBears https://t.co/gLZCBspzJY pic.twitter.com/Mu0C1ajo0L — Harp 🐻⬇️🏈🏒🥅❤️🖤🐂🏀 (@Harp4803) March 11, 2022

This was inevitable. Mack and him brought so much fun and energy back in 2018 when it was fun watching the Bears. He got paid and got injured shortly thereafter which is not his fault. Wishing him nothing but the best. https://t.co/fiIuBNaJRE — Steven Negishi🧢 (@AsianSportsFan1) March 11, 2022

Ryan Poles cleaning house of Ryan Pace's moves? Mack, Trevathan, Cohen. https://t.co/duJILooftN — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) March 11, 2022

Outrageous Pace gave him a contract, fun player for a year. Keep it coming Poles https://t.co/DBmE6UHK7Z — wick (@JP_MCP) March 11, 2022

Will always wonder what could have been with Cohen if that injury didn’t happen. Thank you for the thrill that was 2018, Tarik 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/66wNgbJaQI — Corie (@BDRCorie) March 11, 2022

Poles getting all of Ryan Pace’s team outta here https://t.co/FU3NVobeYO — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) March 11, 2022

Sucks. Fun player. Salary became guaranteed next week so they just didn’t have the time to see him get healthy. Easy decision for Poles. https://t.co/vx4rS2LHuP — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 11, 2022

It’s just gonna be an onslaught of these the next few days, isn’t it? https://t.co/WRZ7YewtkY pic.twitter.com/7mnM7H0PFs — Noah Jennings (he/him/his) (@NoahJennings20) March 11, 2022

LOL Ryan Pace was so bad. This is the right move for Poles but Jesus this contract was stupid as hell. https://t.co/SzhteqICdK — Adam-PlayBall (@ChiSox158) March 11, 2022

Out with old, in with the new https://t.co/0qBJ40SiTs — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 11, 2022

That’s a good good move https://t.co/pH0AUFwhke — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) March 11, 2022

Cam Meredith 2.0 😢 Thanks for everything @TarikCohen! Best wishes on the recovery! 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/qVW5ASzveT — JJ LaPlante (@JJLaPlanteeee) March 11, 2022

Another move showing that it's time to clear out. https://t.co/IOG4FKpnH6 — Matt Carstensen (@BearsNerd) March 11, 2022

Changing of the guard hurts, but must be done. https://t.co/mZP0p72fX9 — Jordan Smith (@Jordan_NotMike) March 11, 2022

