Twitter reacts to Bears releasing QB Nick Foles

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
It’s an end of an era in Chicago as the Bears are releasing quarterback Nick Foles, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Bears were trying to find a trade partner for Foles this offseason. But once it became clear that there wasn’t a market — given it would require sacrificing a draft pick and taking on Foles’ hefty contract — general manager Ryan Poles made the decision to pull the plug.

Chicago signed veteran Trevor Siemian to serve as Justin Fields’ backup earlier this offseason, and Poles made it clear that Siemian would be QB2 given his better fit in Luke Getsy’s offense.

As you can imagine, it was an interesting reaction around the NFL world following news of Foles’ impending release. Bears fans were thankful Foles exposed Matt Nagy as an offensive failure while some Eagles fans were ready to welcome their Super Bowl MVP home.

Here’s how NFL Twitter is reacting to Foles’ release:

