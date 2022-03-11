Twitter reacts to Bears releasing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears are releasing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which makes him the second salary cap casualty for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Poles continues to make some difficult but necessary moves as he continues to rebuild this roster for the future. Goldman’s release will free up $6.7 million in salary cap space while also costing $5.2 million in dead money, if designated a pre-June 1 cut. But they’ll have $11.3 million extra heading into 2023.

It’s a move that Bears fans expected and knew needed to happen as Poles continues to rebuild the roster his way. While Goldman has been a dominant run stuffer and anchor on the defensive line, he wasn’t the same player after returning from a year off in 2021. With a massive $11.8 million cap hit and Chicago changing to a 4-3 scheme, it’s a move that had to happen. And judging from how they were unable to get a trade partner, it doesn’t say much about his market ahead of free agency.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Goldman’s release:

