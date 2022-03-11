Twitter reacts to Bears releasing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears are releasing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which makes him the second salary cap casualty for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Poles continues to make some difficult but necessary moves as he continues to rebuild this roster for the future. Goldman’s release will free up $6.7 million in salary cap space while also costing $5.2 million in dead money, if designated a pre-June 1 cut. But they’ll have $11.3 million extra heading into 2023.

It’s a move that Bears fans expected and knew needed to happen as Poles continues to rebuild the roster his way. While Goldman has been a dominant run stuffer and anchor on the defensive line, he wasn’t the same player after returning from a year off in 2021. With a massive $11.8 million cap hit and Chicago changing to a 4-3 scheme, it’s a move that had to happen. And judging from how they were unable to get a trade partner, it doesn’t say much about his market ahead of free agency.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Goldman’s release:

Ryan Poles is Jimmy Conway and the piano coda from Layla is playing right now. — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) March 11, 2022

There are only four #Bears players who I would deem “safe” at this point in time: Justin Fields

Darnell Mooney

Roquan Smith

Jaylon Johnson Everything is and should be on the table with all other players at the rate Chicago’s moving. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) March 11, 2022

The fire sale continues. https://t.co/VeXmL3Vf12 — Ryan Dengel (@BdrDengel) March 11, 2022

Just saw the @RapSheet report that the #Bears are releasing Eddie Goldman, Man, Ryan Poles ain’t playing around. — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 11, 2022

Logical with the #Bears going from a 3-4 to a 4-3. The tear down continues at Halas Hall … https://t.co/a7JB8lRUeK — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) March 11, 2022

Poles is settling all family business. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) March 11, 2022

Khalil Mack, Tarik Cohen and now Eddie Goldman are all no longer on the #Bears. It's the right call to start over and clear expensive contracts, but seeing so many faces of that 2018 team leave is still sad to watch. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 11, 2022

Another unsurprising move from the #Bears — Goldman’s release clears more cap than any other direct release on the roster, and with his performance last year I’m not surprised he didn’t have a trade market. Poles wants cap space to be a player in FA, this helps do that. https://t.co/FezsEFd3gL — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 11, 2022

Goldman was not really a fit for the new defensive scheme. Add to that his effort level was very inconsistent last year after opting out in 2020. Not what new staff is looking for — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) March 11, 2022

Poles is eating a lot of dead cap this year from moving off the previous regime’s players, but the payoff comes in 2023. What are we up to now, like $130 million in space next offseason? Insane — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 11, 2022

The #Bears continue to gut the roster https://t.co/SaEZbF4UeZ — Sam Stevenson (@ChiSportsSam) March 11, 2022

Welp! I saw this one coming https://t.co/4bd9Gz6O5a — Cousin Heidi🌻 ➡️ Oso🧸 (@Heidiaca) March 11, 2022

The changes are coming fast and furious for the #Bears. https://t.co/wyK5ZkTOC3 — Cheryl (Raye) Stout (@Crayestout) March 11, 2022

Where have you gone Eddie Goldman…#BearsNation turns it’s lonely eyes 👀 on you…woo woo hoo…whoa whoa whoa 😮 https://t.co/edxIQtiBlw — Harp 🐻⬇️🏈🏒🥅❤️🖤🐂🏀 (@Harp4803) March 11, 2022

Love this move as well… this man does not want to play football.. IMO Good day to you sir! Have fun not playing but playing for another team! https://t.co/XrJ1MTRuNx — FatMike Chicago (@FatMikeChicago) March 11, 2022

He just didn’t look like the same player last year. This cut makes sense for the #Bears. Now over $40 million in cap room for this off-season. Will they actually spend it? https://t.co/EsoIwH2WAp — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 11, 2022

Not completely surprising. Looks like just over $5M dead cap hit and almost $7M in savings for this year. Another one bites the dust from the 2018 defense. Thanks for the memories, Eddie. Nothing but the best going forward. https://t.co/dDgB1cVOc4 — Corie (@BDRCorie) March 11, 2022

Nobody was going to trade for Goldman after his 2021 performance at his current contract. Trevathan and Attaochu will be next and that will probably be it unless Poles tries to trade Quinn. #Bears https://t.co/3VQ6YPYkFv — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) March 11, 2022

Poles said "this team stank lol" https://t.co/U1lAQ3OkQR — gabe (@Gabew28) March 11, 2022

I know people are sad about this, but I ask…..when was the last time the guy made a play? https://t.co/y5RSYhirk7 — Phillip Buster (@garyrockrose) March 11, 2022

Again, if they didn't wait a year to make all these moves, maybe they could have got something. I'm fine with letting him go. But the #Bears never do it right. https://t.co/bpGUm9AI7l — AtomicBurrito81 (@AtomicBurrito81) March 11, 2022

Good, spend the money on the offense https://t.co/ERkY8JjDCm — Eric Root (@Eric_Root54) March 11, 2022

As stated earlier. This is Ryan Poles' approach to damn near every Chicago Bear associated with the Ryan Poles era. https://t.co/b7HKlG3XZe pic.twitter.com/5hfkzlZeRt — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 11, 2022

So they really are going full reboot. https://t.co/tNR6HkpvLt — Jacob Westendorf (@JacobWestendorf) March 11, 2022

Another cut for a player who fell off drastically after opting out of 2020 due to COVID-19. #Bears https://t.co/fxNvqHPfPf — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 11, 2022

Rebuild time in Chicago. https://t.co/ANtYw9qS6L — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 11, 2022

Poles has basically walked in and looked at the mess Ryan Pace created and said this is over. Full on rebuild and I'm fine with it. Picks, save $…and have a chance to spend a ton in 2023 free agency. #bears https://t.co/RdJ9ug8GNF — Jeff Adell (@seeking6) March 11, 2022

They tried… And it's not a scheme thing, it's a love of the game thing 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/hIiwB1dnt9 — Coach T (@Bears360_CoachT) March 11, 2022

If he’s going to have a nice market they’d have been able to trade him. https://t.co/NqAK3g58BG — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) March 11, 2022

Man this new GM isn’t afraid to shake it up #BearDown https://t.co/vk43YyRhDQ — SecondWindSportsPod (@2ndWindSportPod) March 11, 2022

Agree or disagree with the choices, but Poles clearly has a plan and he's intent on making moves as part of it. I'm glad they aren't staying stagnant. https://t.co/lVlvDj7Gf9 — Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) March 11, 2022

Poles wasting no time in remaking the Bears roster according to his vision https://t.co/0CBfFoQUMW — David Kromelow (@dkrom59) March 11, 2022

Ryan Poles will rebuild #Bears roster from the ground. https://t.co/SCvdddjpoJ — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) March 11, 2022

Ryan Poles to the remaining 2018 Bears https://t.co/Ae4LhYwIPB pic.twitter.com/c9FdiisM7a — Sam Snoopta (@skuchta28) March 11, 2022

The bears are going to have close to 140 million to spend in ‘23 lol https://t.co/EH9u8d5n0T — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) March 11, 2022

Ryan Poles is CLEANING HOUSE 🏠🧹 https://t.co/LTa0c0CE7J — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) March 11, 2022

Good cleaning out the trash I’m loving all these moves https://t.co/HPYx22r7sU — chicagosportsfan (@chisportsfan25) March 11, 2022

Ryan Poles has de-Paced the Bears roster at breakneck speed. https://t.co/HQebcdUQNV — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) March 11, 2022

Interesting, looks like the Bears are going all in on this rebuild(which they should!) https://t.co/lH7ChYOGom — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) March 11, 2022

Yea there was never a chance anyone was taking him lol don’t let the door hit you on the way out https://t.co/OYiQPLqqnN — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) March 11, 2022

It’s official the nuke has hit…. Eddie Jackson should be gone next https://t.co/dAzzRlGkVK — Rod♟ (@X_Rod_X) March 11, 2022

Complete rebuild, had to be done https://t.co/8P63RbjDqn — Jake (@Procis1on) March 11, 2022

I love every move the #Bears have made so far. Who knows if it’ll ultimately work but they are the right moves in the moment and Poles clearly has a plan. — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) March 11, 2022

