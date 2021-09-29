Twitter reacts to Bears purchasing Arlington International Racecourse

If the Chicago Bears wanted the perfect distraction from the mess that has been Matt Nagy and Chicago’s abysmal offense, news of a potential move to the suburbs and a new state-of-the-art stadium is the perfect way to do just that.

According to The Athletic, the Bears have purchased the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights. The team announced back in June that they’d placed a bid on the property. Now, they’ve signed the purchase agreement.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday morning.

The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033. But the Bears would have to pay $84 million to the city if they break the lease in 2026. That would decrease after 2026.

For now, fans are sharing their thoughts on the Bears’ possible move to the suburbs and the idea of a new stadium in Arlington Heights. And, for the most part, the reaction has been positive.

In June @chicagosmayor said the Chicago Bears bid for Arlington was just a "negotiating tactic." Seems like the Bears are getting a new stadium.😍 https://t.co/ojybZXGaMR — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) September 29, 2021

The #Bears moving to Arlington Heights is something that needed to happen, despite the history inside Soldier Field. Without a doubt, I expect 85k+ capacity in this new stadium, and it is going to get ROWDY in a few years. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) September 29, 2021

Bears knew what they were doing with the timing of this news release, gotta take the pressure off the organization for a second 😂 Regardless, it’s gonna be pretty cool to see 85k+ Bears fans all together in a stadium https://t.co/LOhuDXXnqC — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) September 29, 2021

Ted Phillips thinking about how bad he is gonna screw up a new stadium. https://t.co/oIHEA7FW7S pic.twitter.com/Kl8AZAclIc — Da Justin Fields TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) September 29, 2021

With all the bad #Bears news this week, potentially building a new state-of-the-art stadium in Arlington Heights is a massive breath of fresh air. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 29, 2021

Matt Nagy will explain the "whys" of this purchase agreement at a later date. For now, read @byscottpowers' scoop: https://t.co/HsnqrDr5vh — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) September 29, 2021

Nothing like a great big distraction to take away from the fact that Matt Nagy sucks golf balls through garden hoses. https://t.co/Pm5n90yXVS — Joey Ricotta (@theriot326) September 29, 2021

Bears signing the Arlington Park Purchase Agreement is one thing… Now if they did the Football Equivalent of getting rid of GarPax & Boylen, hiring Arturas Karnisovas Marc Eversley & Billy Donovan? Well… Wouldn't that make any move more palatable. pic.twitter.com/F7AZbCZdix — Bearlissimo (@Bearlissimo1) September 29, 2021

The #Bears moving to Arlington makes me glad I went to some preseason games this year I’m excited for the move, but I’ll sure miss this view pic.twitter.com/E4B0LR1BTV — Sam Stevenson (@ChiSportsSam) September 29, 2021

Hosting Super Bowls, a retractable roof, easier stadium access, along 80,000-90,000 seats in a venue on par with SoFi Stadium. Massive news for the #Bears, should they choose to make the move now that they own Arlington Park. — Kevin Wells 🎙 (@Wells15Kevin) September 29, 2021

Soldier Field in its final hoorah https://t.co/eL8735YvDQ — EROD🇲🇽🇵🇸 #FreePalestine (@3R0D_) September 29, 2021

This is going to be so cool. This extends past football. Sofi-like indoor mega stadium could have Super Bowls, March madness, even olympics. Not to mention an awesome new home for the Bears. I love this. https://t.co/0ERnUljzGZ pic.twitter.com/XaxG0Gaw0j — Mikey Fornelli (@mfojr) September 29, 2021

Arlington Heights Bears? Arlington Bears? I don’t care as long as Matt Nagy isn’t the head coach by the time this move is complete. #FireNagy https://t.co/HiojsTsfsc — David Eid (@DavidEid2410) September 29, 2021

Arlington Bears coming up next! https://t.co/QLM0Q9sN9H — Fit Blonde Tech 🎮 (@FitBlonde19) September 29, 2021

Nagy fired

Pace out

New stadium Please. https://t.co/J6DEmE7vOR — CRISTIAN HERNÁNDEZ STAN. (67-87) #TANK4TOP5 (@j_ustinsteele_) September 29, 2021

Lori Lightfoot in shambles https://t.co/bzdDkq1Eg6 — Edward (@OmegaJolteon) September 29, 2021

Guys, they’re just building a water park. https://t.co/4mNjxmkvPN — Matt Nagy Hater Account (@CHIcouchcoach) September 29, 2021

Arlington Bears here we come https://t.co/fYQx527UDk — MJ Dalton (@MJDx23) September 29, 2021

Bears finally doing something right https://t.co/cIyZDzbZVU — Wiscoszn (@wiscoszn) September 29, 2021

As Bears fan but as someone whose never lived in Chicago, my opinion isn’t worth much in this conversation but man it feels like a bummer to see the team *potentially* leave Soldier Field https://t.co/YCLOdIU0D2 — Michael Tilka KWQC (@TilkaMichael) September 29, 2021

I wonder how upset all the people will be, that are mad the bears won’t be IN Chicago anymore, when they find out all the teams that don’t ACTUALLY play in their cities (ex. Rams) https://t.co/2yCrF8wYHC — Josh Freeman (@j_free94) September 29, 2021

Professional sports teams who move their fields to the suburbs are cowards. They should make these teams change their names. The Arlington Heights Bears. The Cobb County Braves. I hate it so much https://t.co/5rVFRcXBR4 — John Wilson (@johnmilkson) September 29, 2021

Well, if they're going to move, now's the time to announce it since the team is so bad, no one will care #Bears https://t.co/ekScwfcXnV — Tom Cahill (@thetomcahill) September 29, 2021

RIP to the Lake Michigan UFO https://t.co/xDpf1m55zQ — Aaron Grisham (@AaronGrisham247) September 29, 2021

ARLINGTON PARK LIVES ON. BEAAAAARRRRRRRRRRSSSSSSSS. SUPER BOWL IN CHICAGO. LET’S GOOOOO. https://t.co/OdTiIzBQlR — Reese Johnson (@TheWeatherman15) September 29, 2021

bears fans: we want a coach who actually has a clue of wtf he's doing

bears: ok got it we'll move the team to the burbs https://t.co/7vt5pxAOiC — Pepper Jack (@tacoinhaler) September 29, 2021

well Justin Fields "Soldier" nickname aged like milk https://t.co/XagTPSpfwH — nina 🦚 (fae/faer) (@forcefemmed) September 29, 2021

This is going to be such a bummer https://t.co/ElXI7h9e4A — nicest guy (@4800n1200w) September 29, 2021

Bring it on! This would be great a situation for the Bears. https://t.co/4W1r8QfN2g — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 29, 2021