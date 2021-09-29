Twitter reacts to Bears purchasing Arlington International Racecourse

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
If the Chicago Bears wanted the perfect distraction from the mess that has been Matt Nagy and Chicago’s abysmal offense, news of a potential move to the suburbs and a new state-of-the-art stadium is the perfect way to do just that.

According to The Athletic, the Bears have purchased the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights. The team announced back in June that they’d placed a bid on the property. Now, they’ve signed the purchase agreement.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday morning.

The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033. But the Bears would have to pay $84 million to the city if they break the lease in 2026. That would decrease after 2026.

For now, fans are sharing their thoughts on the Bears’ possible move to the suburbs and the idea of a new stadium in Arlington Heights. And, for the most part, the reaction has been positive.

