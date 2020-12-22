Twitter reacts to Bears’ Pro Bowl selections and snubs

Brendan Sugrue
·3 min read

On Monday evening, the NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2020-2021 Pro Bowl.

As expected, Chicago Bears stars such as outside linebacker Khalil Mack and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were named to the NFC roster, but others were surprising snubs such as cornerback Kyle Fuller, linebacker Roquan Smith, wide receiver Allen Robinson and even kicker Cairo Santos.

When the Pro Bowl news broke, many Bears and NFL fans took to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the selections and omissions from this year’s team:

