Twitter reacts to Bears losing out on OL Ryan Bates

The deadline was looming for the Buffalo Bills to match the Chicago Bears’ offer sheet for restricted free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates. Buffalo went down to the wire and officially matched Chicago’s offer sheet. Unfortunately for Bears fans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a four-year deal for Bates, which means Chicago was ready to commit for the long haul. Unfortunately for the Bears, they’re still looking for help along the interior of the offensive line.

Bates, a restricted free agent, visited with the Bears, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Bates signed his offer sheet from the Bears on March 24, which gave the Bills five days to match Chicago’s offer.

Which is exactly what they did.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are pretty disappointed that they lost out on Bates, who originally signed with Chicago and looked to fill an important hole at right guard. Now, the Bears still have plenty of work to do on the offensive line for quarterback Justin Fields.

#Bears Twitter is NOT going to like this. https://t.co/gl8fxUzgQW — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) March 28, 2022

I know how much Buffalo values Ryan Bates. I just hoped they wouldn’t be able to meet the financial demands. They made it work. Good teams don’t let good players leave. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) March 28, 2022

But all of the Twitter GMs told me Bates to Chicago was a done deal! https://t.co/qpRHB3uqBn — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 28, 2022

What was everyone’s favorite moment of the “Ryan Bates might be a Bear” era? https://t.co/Hh1Buv4yBy — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 28, 2022

#Bears striking out trying to improve the OL largely continues… https://t.co/XFK9flBa2g — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 28, 2022

Swing and a miss. https://t.co/2H79MDjxem — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) March 28, 2022

🤬🤬🤬🤬 VERY curious about the structure the #Bears put together here, but a 4 year deal makes sense from what I’d seen of Bates’ play — he’s a player, would’ve been a great asset going forward. Instead, the Bears are (once again) looking for help on the OL… https://t.co/67Hn6pfLkS — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 28, 2022

OH EFF OFF BUFFALO https://t.co/Xoy2V1it1e — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) March 28, 2022

You bastards lmao https://t.co/SNDHmBktLc — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 28, 2022

what a punch to the gut! This sucks big time. https://t.co/zGaRNuqhRS — EJ (@itsmine49) March 28, 2022

Ugh. Was really hoping we could land Bates. Back to the drawing board now. https://t.co/3rNiPABJka — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) March 28, 2022

Let's see if the #Bears will quickly pivot to Plan B like they did when Ogunjobi failed his physical… https://t.co/hyjhu7hBwC — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) March 28, 2022

Whether you want to admit it or not, this is one of those instances where the #Bears were too patient and got the short end of the stick. https://t.co/x8ppZDDeHg — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 28, 2022

Unfortunately it feels like Poles’ backup plan is selecting a player who’s never played a down in the NFL or selecting a vet who’s average/below. This is the risk you take when going for RFAs. This Oline is legitimately worse than last season#Bears https://t.co/xWaQefv3Kn — Jake (@Jake_B30) March 28, 2022

Good thing Ryan Poles has made that offensive line a priority this offseason for the #Bears… https://t.co/eOiQJFmtqo — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) March 28, 2022

Wow RIP me lmao. Four year offer sheet on an RFA is quite interesting. Think this has to be a pretty solid contract. Bills must be regretting not using the second-round tender on Bates, though now they have him signed for 3 extra years https://t.co/5OEKcaOHet — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 28, 2022

WHY CANT WE HAVE NICE THINGS https://t.co/hVVGE6eXvR — Blake Lewis (@blakelewis26) March 28, 2022

The good news for #Bears fans is this is solid evidence that Poles is as good at identifying quality yet unheralded oline talent as fans/media expected him to be. https://t.co/0RdUhNMhzs — Tom Pappalardo (@Tom__Pappalardo) March 28, 2022

Wow. With how long it was taking I did not expect them to match. Back to the drawing board for Ryan Poles and #DaBears #Bears https://t.co/v135ZEZuYa — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) March 28, 2022

Boy am I sure glad we went and got Dakota Dozier! https://t.co/aP4789oIeW — 🐻 (@EXTENDROQUAN) March 28, 2022

Looks like the #Bears are gonna be looking for more OL help https://t.co/D1XalvjGMj — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) March 28, 2022

4 Year Deal tells you what the Bears thought about Bates. Put IOL at the very top of the Bears Draft Needs. https://t.co/WvHwAGE586 — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) March 28, 2022

He’s a solid player…but cmon guys it was a tertiary move at best; #bears and poles did all the right things here, #bills had a chance to match and they did….the end…in to the draft and whatever wave of FA we are in now https://t.co/1rnNS2wmB6 — sameer deshmukh (@sameer5580) March 28, 2022

A swift kick in the nuts for the #Bears After the Obunjobi miss and now #Bills matching Bates, Poles and Company simply haven’t hit in their first free agency go-around.#Bears https://t.co/ICXWsc5FjF — David Sivia (@smoochx27) March 28, 2022

This hasn’t been a good off-season idc overly optimistic Bears Twitter has to say https://t.co/bjilOd0N8M — Vincetoldyouso (@TheCollinsWay) March 28, 2022

I’m personally not in the camp of being patient with a dissolving market & limited draft capital. I’ve said it from the start- The focus needed to be on the offense. Going to be hard to truly improve this unit w/ this type of approach. If you feel differently, cool. I don’t. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 28, 2022

Sorry to all the Bears fans distraught over missing out on that lineman you never heard of until last week. It's going to be all right. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 28, 2022

