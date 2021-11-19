Twitter reacts to Bears losing Khalil Mack for the season

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears have lost one of their best defensive players for the season as outside linebacker Khalil Mack is set to have season-ending foot surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mack suffered a foot injury against the Browns back in Week 3, and he played through the injury for a month before missing the last two games to let the foot heal.

While the Bears were hoping Mack’s foot would heal with three weeks of rest, that wasn’t the case. With Chicago not in contention for the postseason, it’s a move that makes sense. Why prolong the inevitable and not give Mack plenty of time to recover, where he’ll look to replicate what was shaping up to be an impressive 2021 season.

As you can imagine, Twitter had plenty to say about the injury. While there are some classless New York Giants fans celebrating what they believe to be a high draft pick on the way from Chicago, there are many Bears fans and NFL fans wishing Mack well and hoping he returns stronger and better than ever next season.

