Twitter reacts to Bears losing Khalil Mack for the season

The Chicago Bears have lost one of their best defensive players for the season as outside linebacker Khalil Mack is set to have season-ending foot surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mack suffered a foot injury against the Browns back in Week 3, and he played through the injury for a month before missing the last two games to let the foot heal.

While the Bears were hoping Mack’s foot would heal with three weeks of rest, that wasn’t the case. With Chicago not in contention for the postseason, it’s a move that makes sense. Why prolong the inevitable and not give Mack plenty of time to recover, where he’ll look to replicate what was shaping up to be an impressive 2021 season.

As you can imagine, Twitter had plenty to say about the injury. While there are some classless New York Giants fans celebrating what they believe to be a high draft pick on the way from Chicago, there are many Bears fans and NFL fans wishing Mack well and hoping he returns stronger and better than ever next season.

I can't lie- I'm beyond thankful the #Bears were able to draft Justin Fields because this season would be damn-near unwatchable without him in the mix. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 19, 2021

The Bears defense without Khalil Mack is one of the worst units in the NFL Let Fields cook — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 19, 2021

I guess we gotta hope Bruce Irvin turns back the clock like Jason Peters did lmao — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 19, 2021

Welp 🥲 on to next season https://t.co/mTLbJUV17r — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) November 19, 2021

Also, on a more somber note, what do the Bears do with Mack going forward? This is, if I’m not mistaken, his 3rd-straight injury-riddled season and his cap hit is monsterous. Not a lot of great ways to relieve it, but it makes you wonder. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) November 19, 2021

And any thoughts of making a postseason run…is over. Protect and develop Justin going forward. #DaBears https://t.co/KbUOAgnfaR — Harp 🐻⬇️🏈🏒🥅❤️🖤🐂🏀 (@Harp4803) November 19, 2021

Explains the reach for 34-year-old Bruce Irvin, and presages a long second half for #Bears and their defense. Ouch. https://t.co/XATohOG2Tw — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) November 19, 2021

That’s a bummer. Mack has been having a really solid season but hoping this sets him up to be back at an All-Pro level next year https://t.co/k5IN1Xs7kL — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) November 19, 2021

Crushing blow to what began as an incredible start for #DaBears pass rush btwn Mack and Quinn. #nextmanup https://t.co/XKck9ublcq — Niel Stopczynski (@nielstopczynski) November 19, 2021

Get well soon 52. 2022 has always been the target year to begin competing anyways. https://t.co/6kl5eC6hVr — Kevin Wells (@Wells15Kevin) November 19, 2021

The #Bears defense has struggled without Khalil Mack and he won't be apart of it for the rest of the season. https://t.co/yLFjNwedOq — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) November 19, 2021

A big blow to the team, but its probably best to get it fixed this year when it's not going to matter so much. Also no putting off the inevitable till January #Bears https://t.co/v7F725bleQ — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) November 19, 2021

Finally a smart decision. This season is toast and he isn’t getting any younger. Let him heal https://t.co/l7htN2VdYC — Patrick Mooney (@PMooney5) November 19, 2021

Please flex us out of any and all primetime games left. Please https://t.co/aegLQ65mMg — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 19, 2021

Look away Bears fans https://t.co/3wpTOBkd3I — The Dime Package (@TheDimePackage) November 19, 2021

Pace missed an opportunity to move some guys for draft picks at the deadline. The rest of the season’s going to be rough https://t.co/pP8JnMfpkf — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) November 19, 2021

Lately the Bears have made an extremely bad habit of allowing issues like these to linger and hide them. Hope for a speedy recovery to Khalil Mack for the 2022 season. https://t.co/2MyaG9HtwO — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) November 19, 2021

Sad for Khalil, but he’ll be back stronger than ever.💪 https://t.co/tYDDBedbas — Hogmolly Hustle (@HogmollyHustle) November 19, 2021

People have forgotten how good he is. He will remind us all next year https://t.co/mXjf7BMUuC — Josh Berman (Ravens 6-3) (@Josh_Berman123) November 19, 2021

What a giant disappontment he has been. So excited the day the trade was made to this. How disappointing https://t.co/zxvFYiPYH1 — 🐻🔽 (@oc_sports) November 19, 2021

Huge loss for the defense, but this season was spiraling out of control already. The focus of the next 8 games should be on developing Justin Fields and seeing if Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom can lock down both T spots. #Bears https://t.co/tp0CW5ghSV — TW (@Tylow237) November 19, 2021

That’s brutal, but I guess if you have a super glass half full attitude, Bears probably weren’t going anywhere this year, and now he gets to avoid a half a season of wear and tear. https://t.co/qpIAt23TQk — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) November 19, 2021

There it is. Massive loss for the #Bears defense. https://t.co/dzdanCXkOp — David Holmes (@DHolmes6) November 19, 2021

Really sucks to hear This ain’t a contention year so better to rest him up and get the thing fully healed https://t.co/6Y4ABoRx9X — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 19, 2021

Can you hear my heart breaking? Oh okay…cool https://t.co/XbgE3fwZ0p — Ari (@GavinTheAuthor) November 19, 2021

I just care to see Fields progress this last half of the season anyways. Another reason why Pace is horrendous. Could have recouped some major draft capital for Mack & now won’t even get half that in the off-season. #Bears https://t.co/Ikbc8ZX5Ze — Miguel Flores (@THE_MFLORES) November 19, 2021

That is a HUGE bummer: Mack may play for the Bears but it is so much fun watching a premier pass rusher go to work https://t.co/pvOPYrVFQ4 — Mike Kawano (@KawanoMike) November 19, 2021

Oh come on!! Mack’s toughness is undeniable as he was playing through this injury. Huge loss for the #Bears. https://t.co/yhn3krz3VH — Jason DiRienzo (@allpurposescout) November 19, 2021

What to look at Sunday with Khalil Mack now out for the season. Will the #Bears' defense play a fired-up, brand of football? Will they win their one-on-one matches? Or will they sink into lackluster efforts like we saw when the team played the 49ers? — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) November 19, 2021

The #Bears have struggled defensively without Khalil Mack in recent weeks, and it's likely that will continue with him now out for the year. I'd play their young guys more to see what they have for next year. Tough to see them competing for a playoff spot this year, IMO. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 19, 2021

