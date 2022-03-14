Twitter reacts to Bears landing DT Larry Ogunjobi in free agency

The Chicago Bears made their first free agent splash with an expected signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who’s signing a three-year deal worth $40.5 million, including $26.35 million guaranteed.

Ogunjobi, 27, is coming off a career with the Bengals, where he had 49 tackles, including 12 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks and 16 QB hits in the regular season. He was a big part of Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run. Although, he missed the final three postseason games with a foot injury that required surgery.

As you can imagine, there’s been plenty of reaction with the Ogunjobi signing. For the most part, Bears fans are excited about the move that ultimately fills a huge hole at the 3-technique position on Matt Eberflus’ defense. There are others who would prefer to see more big spending on the offense, where adding players around Justin Fields should be a focal point.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Ogunjobe signing:

That's free agency for ya. Massive overpays to fill needs. Just goes to show what Eberflus and Poles really thought of the interior of the line. https://t.co/uxP6FbPdWY — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 14, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi is that disruptive 3-tech DT we've been talking about since Matt Eberflus was hired. Also makes a Bilal Nichols return more doubtful. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) March 14, 2022

Jinxed myself big time. Not in love with this move whatsoever. Fine player, spend on offense for a change please https://t.co/DU5yboMlxl — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 14, 2022

Love this move he had seven sacks before his injury and with the loss of Mack we could use those sacks. now I feel he's the replacement for Hicks so are they going to replace Goldman or are they promoting Tonga for that position guess we'll find out https://t.co/ZHmcmLh84I — 🇵🇷BIGNOAH🇵🇷👀🔴🐂😤39-26 (@NoahBrasos) March 14, 2022

Here comes the 3T with energy for Eberflus's D. 💪⚡️💥 https://t.co/uEPSGKkTpc — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) March 14, 2022

Oooo I like this. 7 sacks with Cincy last year. A nice piece of reinforcement in an area they need. https://t.co/oautmL0eC0 — BuffLlama (@JayDizzyD) March 14, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi can be a disruptive player in the middle of the defense for Matt Eberflus. First move in transforming that side of the ball for the #Bears.https://t.co/Cp5Ko4ghbA — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 14, 2022

Watch his film..folks can move BODIES https://t.co/mzqC8aDDMo — 🔥🔥MARLON NO WAYANS🔥🔥 (@nolimit_bj078) March 14, 2022

Ogunjobi is a hell of a 3T option. I'll say that much. He had the "prove it" deal last year coming from CLE to CIN and boy did he ever "prove it". A bit bummed because I think this contract may be hefty and there are plenty of 3T options in the draft but Larry is a disruptor! https://t.co/FbBwBlEl0R — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 14, 2022

Woah! Good move! Seeing what Bengal fans had to say about him and they say he’s a good interior pass rusher can wreck a whole game plan but some plays can struggle but I think that’s every player 😅 #nfl #NFLFreeAgency #NFLTwitter #Bears #BearsNation #ChicagoBears https://t.co/54fqQQDv6J — Lets Talk Bears (0-0-0) (@bears_lets) March 14, 2022

That’s one way to replace Eddie Goldman https://t.co/oMZv9yw8a3 — Maxx Smith (@MaxxSmithESM) March 14, 2022

Love it. Want to see the terms, but young ascending player with a lot of athletic talent and now a nose for winning. Interior rush was so important (just remembered we lost Mack and am sad as this would be dominant) and he adds that dynamic we lost at times w Hicks injuries/age https://t.co/SYAPBXFyyh — B (@BShulkes) March 14, 2022

Ogunjobi is such an underrated player. This is a great signing for Chicago https://t.co/kPN23ooyzG — TD Hunter (@tdhunter52) March 14, 2022

That’s a good signing for the Bears. He’s solid https://t.co/jrk1RpqST3 — George Kittle's #1 fan™ (@BeastFBall) March 14, 2022

YESSSS. Huge signing for this defense. Let's focus on offense for the rest of this first wave. https://t.co/cYyXV72V5T — WIN D (@The_WIN_D) March 14, 2022

Ooooooo…… Poles with his major signing! https://t.co/DpGaFjZZWP — Bruh Man (@GusSolano44) March 14, 2022

Bears move on from Eddie Goldman in the middle, and gain a nice interior pass-rusher to replace the run-stuffer with. Nice signing for Chicago https://t.co/ihe5TgCAJJ — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 14, 2022

He fits the defense perfectly. This is not a surprise. https://t.co/sXtzVDp2Fu — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) March 14, 2022

This guy gonna be the new Tommie Harris or nah https://t.co/EOiO1kK4zu — Will Applebee (@NOTSCWill) March 14, 2022

Love this move. Dude was great for cincy. Fits a 4-3 great https://t.co/ufWOAHRUo0 — DJ (@MkeKid134) March 14, 2022

Shiiiieeeet. Chicago makes a move I don’t hate for the first time since last April. https://t.co/xFoJXtSy9b — McGarvin L (@PatriotsPOV) March 14, 2022

And there’s Akiem Hicks’ replacement in Chicago… https://t.co/42txBBwVW7 — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) March 14, 2022

Good player. But I don't know how he fits in the Bears long-term plans. https://t.co/JUtWkl5L2c — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) March 14, 2022

