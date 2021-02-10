Twitter reacts to Bears hiring former Packers DC Mike Pettine

Brendan Sugrue
·3 min read
A former division foe is joining the Chicago Bears.

The team announced the hiring of Mike Pettine to be the new senior defensive assistant on Wednesday, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pettine spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. In 2020, the Packers defense finished as a top-10 unit in total yards allowed, yards-per-game allowed and passing yards allowed. After Green Bay was eliminated in the NFC championship game, Pettine’s contract wasn’t renewed and the Packers hired Joe Barry as his replacement.

The veteran coach, who has been in the NFL since 2002, joins new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s staff and will be a key presence for the defensive coaching staff.

When news of Pettine’s hire broke, Twitter had immediate reactions to the Bears newest assistant.

