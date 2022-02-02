Twitter reacts to Bears hiring Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has wasted no time filling out his coaching staff, landing both his offensive and defensive coordinators within days of each other.

Chicago has hired Alan Williams as their new defensive coordinator. Williams served as the Colts safeties coach under Eberflus in Indianapolis, and he brings a familiarity with Eberflus’ defense to the Bears.

Williams boasts 20-plus years of NFL coaching experience, where he’s served primarily as a defensive backs coach. He’s coached defensive backs in Indianapolis (2002-11), Detroit (2014-17) and with the Colts again (2018-21).

Bears fans seem to like the addition of Williams, who has previous defensive coordinator experience with the Vikings (2012-13). But there were plenty of Chicago Colts jokes along the way as Eberflus continues to bring plenty of his assistants from Indianapolis.

