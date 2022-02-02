Twitter reacts to Bears hiring Alan Williams as defensive coordinator
- Matt EberflusAmerican football coach
New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has wasted no time filling out his coaching staff, landing both his offensive and defensive coordinators within days of each other.
Chicago has hired Alan Williams as their new defensive coordinator. Williams served as the Colts safeties coach under Eberflus in Indianapolis, and he brings a familiarity with Eberflus’ defense to the Bears.
Williams boasts 20-plus years of NFL coaching experience, where he’s served primarily as a defensive backs coach. He’s coached defensive backs in Indianapolis (2002-11), Detroit (2014-17) and with the Colts again (2018-21).
Bears fans seem to like the addition of Williams, who has previous defensive coordinator experience with the Vikings (2012-13). But there were plenty of Chicago Colts jokes along the way as Eberflus continues to bring plenty of his assistants from Indianapolis.
The Alan Williams hire makes a lot of sense. Eberflus knows what he's getting with Williams as #Bears DC: 2 decades of experience in NFL, takeaways in the secondary, zone-heavy.
— Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) February 2, 2022
For those worrying about the #Bears bringing in Alan Williams at DC, don’t.
Williams arrives to Chicago with 20-plus years of coaching experience, mostly as a defensive backs coach.
He was also the DC for the #Vikings from 2012-13. I like this hire, personally.
— Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) February 2, 2022
We’ll see what he can do 🙏🏽
In all honesty I never was a fan of Sean Desai’s playcalling
Williams also being a DB coach will hopefully help address the backfield of the Bears which needs to be revamped at SS and CB (besides Jaylon Johnson)
🐻🔽 https://t.co/cZWsZFIGZM pic.twitter.com/4ZPTZWKnIL
— Nick ✨ (@Sox_Nick) February 2, 2022
#Bears just moving along while others doing nothing lol https://t.co/afGJB55j3a
— Mark Anthony (@iLLiPin0) February 2, 2022
I hope he’s a good fit for our defense. #BearDown #NFL https://t.co/0hcitcTCA4
— BenchMop Scrubs (@BenchMopScrubs) February 2, 2022
Big time https://t.co/OwZXgZeXCt
— Bears x American Watchdog🍊 (0-0) (@bears_politics) February 2, 2022
Half of the fans will cry about this hire https://t.co/Tftmdzm0zA
— Scott 🪀 (@ScottWheeland) February 2, 2022
This will be interesting. Hopefully, Williams has learned from his time in Minnesota. Flus can't let that experience happen in Chicago. https://t.co/mYYpmSA1P3
— Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) February 2, 2022
Chuck Pagano
Matt Eberflus
Alan Williams
Hiring Bill Polian as an advisor for the Bears has built some strong ties between Chicago and Indianapolis. https://t.co/vqay9L2kOj
— Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) February 2, 2022
Had the opportunity to work with names like Darius Slay, Glover Quinn, Harrison Smith, Malik Hooker, Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes, ect.
Don't know how much he had to do with developing those players, but I like the resume. https://t.co/oZrVkjXlWc
— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) February 2, 2022
Looks like another team is changing their team name today. Welcome to the NFL, the Chicago Colts. https://t.co/4508jyF5qR
— Get the QB. Get after the QB. (@SamSinclair96) February 2, 2022
Everyone from the Colts is going to the Bears. Party in Chicago https://t.co/HYWm5sqppF
— Sal Miliotto (@salmiliotto) February 2, 2022
The Chicago Colts lol https://t.co/sy6jFGMjp0
— Wooper Wupp (@deejsmith724) February 2, 2022
Are we changing our name to the Chicago Colts or??? Not complaining, just pointing out the obvious. https://t.co/cUEt6mxZa0
— SJT (@Bstngrl13) February 2, 2022
Bears now have both OC & DC. https://t.co/rgj7IVxNb7
— Mike (@Mike__Dhcf) February 2, 2022
Lolol like I said the Chicago colts are getting ready to make a run ! https://t.co/Z9NFvHcURE
— ⚠️H O O R Z⚠️ (@chainsawtana1) February 2, 2022
Welcome aboard coach 🐻⬇️
Knows the Flus system and has worked with him the last 4 years so this makes sense https://t.co/6LaLu3HaEx
— DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) February 2, 2022
Hope it works out! https://t.co/wA9psKY1oU
— 🇨🇦Steven🇭🇷 🐻🔽 (@Steveo1934) February 2, 2022
We are signing the entire Colts staff but they were good last year so I’m fine with it https://t.co/vXRlvyJdHZ
— THE Chicago Fan (@thechicagofan) February 2, 2022
Welcome to the party, pal! https://t.co/Ch2FvyC0fp
— Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) February 2, 2022
They might make Eddie Jackson average again https://t.co/jujoOJQfsc
— ً (@TreyIance) February 2, 2022
There it is. The #Bears have basically taken the #Colts entire defensive staff. https://t.co/Qs2ic3X5Xf
— Adam Sager (@AdamGSager) February 2, 2022
i know nothing about him. hopefully he teaches ed jackson how to tackle https://t.co/lA0WOpd3jZ
— Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) February 2, 2022
Sad to see Desai go, but Williams is a great hire https://t.co/Cs3GVEEuFa
— Thomas Scully (@TCScully31) February 2, 2022
For those that don’t know, he played a big part in developing Bob Sanders and Antoine Bethea. He should do wonders for Eddie Jackson#Bears https://t.co/ZIetONoFvY
— Jake (@Jake_B30) February 2, 2022
black DC black GM black QB https://t.co/qyLKUcSDFh
— Armani King (@AdotKing) February 2, 2022
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/VcSvaWMShM
— Carolina Teague (@carolinateague_) February 2, 2022
The Bears doing almost all their shopping in Indiana is Chicago af. https://t.co/umG3R2Z4FU
— Smokkee G Singleton (@MrGBIZ) February 2, 2022
Welcome to Chicago, Coach Williams! 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/xCcFKy0bPH
— Just🥶Acy🥶Dawg™️ (@Just_Acy) February 2, 2022
Coach Williams is a great example of why representation matters. He was hired 4 times by Black Head Coaches. This is how this gets fixed. https://t.co/yOtGYLiGK7
— Max T. Power (@trashp0ster) February 2, 2022
I like this move. Another young-ish guy (52) who has been in the NFL for 20 years. A decade with Dungy, was the DC for the one decent year of Vikings while Frazier was the coach (14th in points, 16th in yards), and then to detroit and Indy. Welcome aboard! https://t.co/bnujxasGZd
— Matt Carstensen (@BearsNerd) February 2, 2022
