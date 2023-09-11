Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Bears getting embarrassed by Packers…again

Brendan Sugrue
Time is apparently a flat circle for the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, no matter what time of year or who is on the field when these teams meet. That was evident on Sunday during the Week 1 matchup between the two historic NFL rivals.

The Packers walked into Soldier Field and dismantled the Bears 38-20 in the first game of the Jordan Love era. Green Bay was firing on all cylinders and pulled away in the second half thanks to effective screen passes, timely turnovers, and big plays to squash any momentum.

Chicago, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going on offense. Quarterback Justin Fields was struggling behind a poor offensive line, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had very little creativity behind his play calls, often resulting in third-and-long situations.

When it was all said and done, the Packers had their way with the Bears, and the fans were beside themselves after what they just witnessed. Many of them took to social media to berate the Bears for the poor product on the field, while others simply booed while at the stadium.

Here is how Bears X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to the embarrassing loss:

