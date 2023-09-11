Twitter reacts to Bears getting embarrassed by Packers…again

Time is apparently a flat circle for the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, no matter what time of year or who is on the field when these teams meet. That was evident on Sunday during the Week 1 matchup between the two historic NFL rivals.

The Packers walked into Soldier Field and dismantled the Bears 38-20 in the first game of the Jordan Love era. Green Bay was firing on all cylinders and pulled away in the second half thanks to effective screen passes, timely turnovers, and big plays to squash any momentum.

Chicago, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going on offense. Quarterback Justin Fields was struggling behind a poor offensive line, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had very little creativity behind his play calls, often resulting in third-and-long situations.

When it was all said and done, the Packers had their way with the Bears, and the fans were beside themselves after what they just witnessed. Many of them took to social media to berate the Bears for the poor product on the field, while others simply booed while at the stadium.

Here is how Bears X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to the embarrassing loss:

I’m so sick of watching this mid every year man. — DRUNK FIELDS 💯 (@DrunkJFields) September 10, 2023

We are getting stomped by a Jordan Love-led team. We are a trash organization — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) September 10, 2023

#Bears fans boo’ing & for good reason. Same thing, different season so far. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) September 10, 2023

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Bears-Packers. — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) September 10, 2023

I have no clue what this gameplan is today for the #Bears. Absolutely no clue. Had all offseason to prepare for this game and this is what they are showing? Ouch. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 10, 2023

This is as bad as it gets. Penalties. Stubborn, uninspired play-calling. No pass rush. Deflated sideline. This sounds all too familiar to Bears fans. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) September 10, 2023

I think the Bears defense is somehow worse than last year — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) September 10, 2023

The 2023 Bears look a lot like the 2022 Bears. 😏 — Patrick Mannelly (@PatrickMannelly) September 10, 2023

No words, man. No words. Just endless sadness — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) September 10, 2023

Luke Getsy and Alan Williams should have meetings right away with Ryan Poles after this game. Embarrassing — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) September 10, 2023

emBEARassing Gotta lot of work to do We suck still It will get better…. Please 🙏🏽 @ChicagoBears — Junior 🧬 (@tweetdeez757) September 10, 2023

Bears are gonna have to do a ton of soul searching. All the pressure will be on them on the road to not have the same performance. If they don't win next week, you're staring 0-3 right down the barrel with KC looming. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) September 10, 2023

I’m not joking when I say we are 3 weeks away from having legit discussions about launching Flus midseason. — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) September 10, 2023

We are so cursed with our teams in this town. It’s so upsetting dude — Ryan James (@RJChicagoSports) September 11, 2023

Worst game in recent memory. So upset. And I went w a Packer fan. #Bears — McMurray, Pete (@PeteMcMurray) September 11, 2023

Sell the team https://t.co/qHGUaNEIRL — Griffin Murphy (@Griffin7Murphy) September 10, 2023

When is it going to be ok 🥺 #bearspackers pic.twitter.com/jEhBdScTPR — mojobrookzz (@mojobrookzz) September 10, 2023

This game is a very bad look on the entire regime. — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) September 10, 2023

Green Bay fans love to chant "Bears still suck." And you know what? They're right. The Bears still suck. Just like they have for most of my 35 years on this planet. I'm tired of the same shit year after year. I just want a competent, well-run team. Is that so much to ask? — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) September 10, 2023

That is as bad a performance & result as I can remember as a Bears fan….& by God I have seen a few! To be humiliated by THAT Green Bay team is beyond acceptable. The honeymoon on Flus and his coaching staff is welln& truly over! Pressure now becomes MASSIVE & rightly so! — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) September 10, 2023

Embarrassed yet again to be a Bears fan. — Ian Jacobs (@WSoxPovertyFran) September 10, 2023

