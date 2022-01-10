Twitter reacts to Bears firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears have fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, the team announced, which marks the beginning of a new era in Chicago.

Nagy finished his Bears career with a 34-33 record, including both of Chicago’s playoff losses. During Pace’s seven-year tenure, the Bears went 48-67 and failed to win a playoff game in two appearances.

While Nagy’s firing was expected, Pace’s future was more up-in-the-air over the last couple of weeks. Ultimately, Nagy and Pace were each responsible for the downfall of this team. Same with Chairman George McCaskey and President/CEO Ted Phillips.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are celebrating what feels like Christmas in January as both Nagy and Pace have been let go, which could be an indication that McCaskey is taking things seriously.

Both Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are gone. Wow. The #Bears made the right choice. A total retooling of the front office is what this team desperately needed. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 10, 2022

Good guy, not a good coach Thank god the Nagy era is over. We saw some of the worst offensive performances in Bears history during his tenure — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) January 10, 2022

Matt Nagy's four-year run in Chicago is over. It's the change #Bears fans have been hoping for. Now, they get it. Next step: find a coach who can get the most out of Justin Fields. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) January 10, 2022

Ding dong the witch is dead https://t.co/kJZEjw1C0B — Mike Maloney (@MikeyMaloney02) January 10, 2022

so happy for bears fans and my baby justin 🥺 https://t.co/PrsgRKt2DJ — STAMMER𓅓🇨🇦(TEMP BUCS & 49ers FAN) (@ComandersJordan) January 10, 2022

A new era in Chicago is coming. I pray it’s a good one https://t.co/fzrpNHoew1 — Teo! (@AyoItsTeo) January 10, 2022

Our long National Nightmare is over. https://t.co/OqKJN22Pv9 — Derek E Donnelly (@DerekEDonnelly) January 10, 2022

I can't believe they actually fired Pace. pic.twitter.com/sfp0LDIA3c — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 10, 2022

Normally, the NFL is a 'what have you done for me lately' league. In the case of Ryan Pace, he had a unique seven-year run that was littered with mostly underwhelming seasons and a decision that will live in infamy for #Bears fans: Trubisky over Mahomes. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) January 10, 2022

George McCaskey doing the work he should have done following the 2020 season. Better late than never. — Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) January 10, 2022

Ryan Pace had endeared himself to the Bears over seven seasons, instilling confidence in George McCaskey and Ted Phillips. It's why he lasted seven years without a playoff victory. But if the Bears wanted real change, they had to clean house. Significant day at Halas Hall. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 10, 2022

BREAKING NEWS; Matt Nagy & Ryan Pace have been fired. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/ppgUI0biVd — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) January 10, 2022

YESSSSSSSS WHAT A DAY LETS GOOOOOO https://t.co/44EYpk48Ci — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 10, 2022

Full sweep, very good for the #Bears. Pace clearly had a scout’s eyes, but right now the Bears need a GM with a long-term vision and the time to execute it. Add in that Pace might’ve inhibited coaching hires like Harbaugh, McDaniels, etc, and I think the decision was clear. https://t.co/uJL2tRhlfK — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) January 10, 2022

The #Bears have done it. They actually have made the moves… — Bear Report (@BearReport) January 10, 2022

Any room on the truck for Ted? pic.twitter.com/DvndoBA4qJ — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) January 10, 2022

Let the rebuilding of the rebuild of a rebuild begins! https://t.co/u9NzFk0jgS — dan durkin (@djdurkin) January 10, 2022

This was more important than firing Nagy https://t.co/Asnqrro6bk — bobby taylor (@thebobby00) January 10, 2022

Pace AND Nagy. Merry Christmas 2 weeks late! #BearDown https://t.co/Q92VnXjg6y — Uncle Nutsy (@UncleNutsysCH) January 10, 2022

Ted Phillips gotta go too https://t.co/AfHHUbdqg6 — Esco, Ed.D. (@DrEscoChi) January 10, 2022

Fantastic! 🐻⬇️ This off-season is off to a great start! https://t.co/Szk30j5RL0 — ATB – Chicago Bears (@bears_atb) January 10, 2022

Oh the Bears are like serious serious this time! Interesting https://t.co/1KR5zW24pl — Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon) January 10, 2022

Well the Bears are really doing it. Alright time to right the ship Chicago. https://t.co/FrgpiLBJMx — Gregory Bell II (@TheDisciple92) January 10, 2022

A good day in Chicago. https://t.co/DUZgQ84j61 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 10, 2022

I take it all back. Let the sun shine….

Let the sunshine in, the sun shine in!

Letttttttt the sun shine….

Let the sunshine in. https://t.co/BJ5RnqS3Ey — Michael (@Schmutzie_) January 10, 2022

Nagy and Pace, riding off into the sunset together #DaBears https://t.co/olx7TYDbv6 — Just Another Year Chicago (@OfficialJAYCHI) January 10, 2022

Now do Ted Phillips. It’s clear the #Bears need a total reset. Do the right thing George. https://t.co/QQaltejs3U — Mr. Fox (@MrPhocks) January 10, 2022

7 years…48-65. I can’t imagine this fan base if Pace had been retained. George McCaskey said he reads all his mail… https://t.co/bZscgGrwsS — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) January 10, 2022

TED PHILLIPS NEXT!!! KICK EM ALL OUT! https://t.co/ZKipXfMrJD — Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 10, 2022

Pace and Nagy fired? Best Monday ever. pic.twitter.com/HmUuIQE5Ne — Vince Malfeo 🐻⬇️ (@vincemalfeo) January 10, 2022

The Bears actually did it. Both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace have been fired. #Wow #NFL — John Burke (@BurkeTime) January 10, 2022

This was a lose/lose situation for the Bears. Keeping Nagy or Pace would have been a terrible decision. But now, we have to think McCaskey will make the right hire for GM. His history tells us he will probably make the wrong decision. #Bears — Ben Russo (@Ben_Russo) January 10, 2022

The feelings I have after hearing Pace & Nagy are done is the same feelings I had when we drafted Justin Fields! It’s a great day to be a Bears fan! 🍻🍻 — James A. Turney (@bubby34) January 10, 2022

Nagy & Pace are both out… Great day in Chicago sports!!!! #ChicagoBears — -E. Washington (@ChiFlameFighter) January 10, 2022

Both men are upstanding people. We need better from those positions, but it can't be said that they didn't understand and respect their positions. I think Nagy needs to find his way into the college scene. He could be great there. Pace will go back to scouting and deliver. — JD Brown (@JDBrownWrites) January 10, 2022

I’m not even a bears fan but I’ve commited myself in the past few years to cheering for the end of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy and I feel joy now that it’s happened — Happy Hog Fan R G🐗 (@SportsGuyRG) January 10, 2022

