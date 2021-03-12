Twitter reacts to the Bears extending kicker Cairo Santos

Brendan Sugrue
·4 min read
After months of lingering questions, the Chicago Bears finally locked up one of their key free agents to a long-term extension and put any doubts to bed when it came to a key playmaker. No, we’re not talking about wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Kicker Cairo Santos signed a five-year extension with the Bears, worth up to $16 million. The deal was first reported by the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs.

Santos is signed for five seasons, but the last two years on his deal are voidable. This means the contract is basically a three-year deal worth $9 million and can go as high as $11 million, according to Biggs.

The veteran kicker, who was re-signed last season to replace an injured Eddy Pineiro, converted 93.8% of his field goal attempts and went 28-of-28 to end the season. He only missed one extra point attempt and two field goal attempts over the course of the season. After searching for kickers year over year, Santos’ extension should finally stabilize a position that has plagued the Bears since Robbie Gould was released in 2016.

As is this case with every Bears signing, Twitter had plenty of reactions to the Santos extension.

