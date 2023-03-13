Twitter reacts to the Bears’ expected signing of LB T.J. Edwards

Free agent frenzy is off and running and the Chicago Bears already landed one of the premier players on the market. The Bears are expected to sign Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Edwards will sign a three-year deal worth up to $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed, shoring up the linebacker position for the foreseeable future.

Edwards, a local product from Lake Villa, IL, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Wisconsin. He quickly became an impact player during his rookie season and became a full-time starter in 2020. Edwards had a career year last season, totaling 159 tackles, including 10 for a loss, as well as two sacks and seven passes defensed. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ road to Super Bowl LVII.

Though the signing won’t be made official until Wednesday, Bears fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the move.

Cool!

How do we feel about this one Bears fans? https://t.co/gJnoxa7uiR — Ryan Dengel (@RyanDengel) March 13, 2023

Which would you rather have at WLB? A) Roquan Smith at 5 years for 100mil B) 2023 2nd round pick, 2023 5th round pick, TJ Edwards at 3 years for 19.5mil I personally think the answer is obvious, and I love the way #Bears GM Ryan Poles has managed the position so far. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 13, 2023

There’s your weak side LB https://t.co/udadPjbxMz — illwill (@79illwill) March 13, 2023

Good first deal Poles. Solid player! #Chicagobears — JB (@CoffeeeNBears) March 13, 2023

$6.5M AAV for TJ Edwards is an outstanding value. I could be wrong but I don't think this rules them out of the Bobby Okereke market. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 13, 2023

Good move and a reasonable contract https://t.co/BNLkMaB9w4 — Broshmo (@realbroshmo) March 13, 2023

You mean to tell me the Bears are going to have Lake Zurich-native and former Badger Jack Sanborn AND Lake Villa-native and former Badger TJ Edwards in the same linebacker core?! 🐻⬇️🦡 https://t.co/Kux0fLyG0M pic.twitter.com/rGTfWRRGlI — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 13, 2023

Poles is the GOAT GM man https://t.co/FWf9a3c2zI — Brady Watermeier (@BradyWatermeier) March 13, 2023

Edwards is a terrific player. He'll give the Bears a nice anchor to their defense at the second level after trading Roquan Smith away last season https://t.co/1ERagZSYN0 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 13, 2023

Edwards was the sixth-ranked LB and the ninth-ranked LB in coverage last year. He had 159 tackles and 2 sacks in 2022… #chicagobears #NFL #DaBears #2023NFLFreeAgency https://t.co/HSTSk1aEe1 — Full Press Bears (@FullPressBears) March 13, 2023

Building a Bully https://t.co/ozDX1GnDmO — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 13, 2023

Yes sir! #57 below scraping over the top on the freak to the edge that is Taysom Hill. That's what was missing so many times on the #Bears defense last year.pic.twitter.com/7To3OZiw0k https://t.co/wCe74FX285 — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 13, 2023

Bears get an off-ball linebacker replacement, local guy from Illinois Edwards took a big step forward as a coverage player in 2022, and also had 125 tackles + 51 defensive stops this season https://t.co/ZLT3f19ypn — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 13, 2023

fine if the money isn't too bad. think Edwards gives a defense competency but he doesn't elevate or change anything you can do. I guess with how bad their LB corps is rn, that's enough https://t.co/rE192h5dkD — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) March 13, 2023

Bears getting a solid player, who is still improving, while the Eagles transition to the Nakobe Dean starting era. https://t.co/uxKfsNQJLZ — Conor (@C0NORMYLES) March 13, 2023

Love when players get to go back home 🥹 https://t.co/SVbyCyydJh — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) March 13, 2023

Bears make their first move. Edwards played MLB in Philly. Might not shut the door on Bobby Okereke https://t.co/JRHtZIhA3c — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 13, 2023

Jack Sanborn + T.J. Edwards. Bears just won the NFC North. https://t.co/GhaCMShU9s — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 13, 2023

I like this signing https://t.co/d0X8v7SbJQ — Danny Shimon (@dshimon56) March 13, 2023

Young ascending player, love the move. Gotta think Cunningham had some sway in this one, as Eberflus probably fought hard for Bobby Okereke https://t.co/Ef8jfUWSRx — Luke O’Grady (@LukeOGrady) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire