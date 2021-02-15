Twitter reacts to Bears DC Sean Desai’s introductory press conference

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the hiring of Sean Desai as the Chicago Bears’ new defensive coordinator since his promotion last month, most of which came from players and coaches he’s worked with.

Now, we got to see — or hear — what all of the hype was about when Desai met with the media for the first time since being promoted from safeties coach to defensive coordinator.

Desai discussed his intentions for getting this defense back to its dominant form — which he referenced as needing a tune-up — and talked about how much former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had an impact on him as he heads into his first coordinator role.

Bears Twitter had plenty to say following Desai’s press conference — most of which was good — as there’s a belief that Desai has what it takes to get this defense back to how it performed under Fangio in his final year in Chicago back in 2018.

Not sure why but it brings me great joy to see Sean Desai get a chance as the #Bears DC. Talk about a dude that has worked his way completely up the chain. The Fangio influence should be a good one moving forward. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) February 15, 2021

Thank you Sean Desai. I appreciate the transparency. You sound focused and prepared. I think the Bears made a solid decision for a change. Good luck to you and our Bears in 2021! 🐻⬇❤💯 — Jim Riffle (@BFJGameday) February 15, 2021

Easily my favorite statement from Sean Desai today. He’s not selling himself out to copy what Vic Fangio did. He’s going to have his own style of playcalling. https://t.co/rWG0aJ41CL — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) February 15, 2021

I liked Sean Desai’s press conference he sounds like hes aware of whats going on in the modern day football. He knows what to fix and what to adjust unlike chuck pagano who sounded like he was was stuck in the past with his old ass dinosaur football mindset — Carnage (@_AC34) February 15, 2021

Sean Desai just gave me hope thats the #Bears Def will be back to Clicking and Havin fun tormenting Offenses in 2021! 🐻⬇️ @ChicagoBears Great Hire. pic.twitter.com/ZNYyVKW5VR — Fresh Dyer (@Mr_Freshlee) February 15, 2021

I will say Sean Desai sounded very confident in his plans to fix what’s happened on the Bears’ defense. They’re going back to basics. Instead of holding onto the same coverages and schematic designs, Sean will create his own image. He’ll use Fangio’s concepts. With a twist. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) February 15, 2021

I'm so ready to watch Sean Desai's defense — Chris (@ChrisNano10) February 15, 2021

Let's not act like we didn't see the joke written by Sean Desai's kid hanging on his wall. "What do you call a Bear with no teeth?" "A gummy bear". 😂😂😂 @ChicagoBears — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) February 15, 2021

Great press conference by new #Bears DC Sean Desai. You can already tell that the #Bears will have a fresh approach on defense heading into 2021. — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) February 15, 2021

Solid first impression by Sean Desai. Very smart and well spoken guy. Looks like he learned a lot from Fangio and will try to continue his legacy on this defense. Let’s not overreact because you only win games on the football field, not with words. But that was great 🔥 — DaWindyCity Productions (@DawindycityP) February 15, 2021

This is some good stuff from Sean Desai. Getting good vibes early in this presser. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) February 15, 2021

Sean Desai is as boring and as non-specific as the rest of the coaches on Team Nagy. Yawn. #Bears — Canuck Boy (@CanuckBoy670AM) February 15, 2021

Sean Desai is going to be a really good DC. I'm intrigued after listening to him in his presser — ⛓️⛓️🐻⬇️Bren🐻⬇️⛓️⛓️ (@BBB_54_) February 15, 2021

Desai is the DC the #Bears need. Can’t wait to see our D making plays like they should! https://t.co/BHxRplmM8o pic.twitter.com/8jmpf6SA2T — Danny Bobrowski (@Danny_Bobrowski) February 15, 2021

As long as I don’t see Mack and trevathan drop into coverage next season I’m fine with desai. — Bears Edits (@BearsEdits) February 15, 2021

I think Desai won that press conference today. Bears 1-1 this offseason. — TJ Goebig (@GoebigTj) February 15, 2021

Takeaways from Sean Desai: •Vic’s impact on him can’t be overstated

•3-4 defense stays (bear nickel)

•Coverage>pass rush (VERYGOOD) Biggest was when he was asked why Vic’s D is being replicated and successful. He said “we have answers”. This is a Vic Fangio defense in ‘21 — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) February 15, 2021

After listening to our new Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai in today’s press conference, it really just makes you think one question: Why was Chuck Pagano even hired in the first place? — Chicago Bears Update (@ChiBears_Update) February 15, 2021

Pros: Sean Desai values speed in his defense. Cons: Hasn't threatened to bite anyone's kneecaps off. Yet. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) February 15, 2021

