Twitter reacts to Bears DC Sean Desai’s introductory press conference

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the hiring of Sean Desai as the Chicago Bears’ new defensive coordinator since his promotion last month, most of which came from players and coaches he’s worked with.

Now, we got to see — or hear — what all of the hype was about when Desai met with the media for the first time since being promoted from safeties coach to defensive coordinator.

Desai discussed his intentions for getting this defense back to its dominant form — which he referenced as needing a tune-up — and talked about how much former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had an impact on him as he heads into his first coordinator role.

Bears Twitter had plenty to say following Desai’s press conference — most of which was good — as there’s a belief that Desai has what it takes to get this defense back to how it performed under Fangio in his final year in Chicago back in 2018.

