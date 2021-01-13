Twitter reacts to Bears DC Chuck Pagano’s retirement

Brendan Sugrue
The first domino of the 2021 Chicago Bears offseason fell on Tuesday evening when it was reported that defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano will be retiring at age 60 after spending 20 years in the NFL.

Pagano, who spent the last two seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, took over for Vic Fangio when he accepted a head coaching position with the Denver Broncos. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach inherited a talented unit led by players such as outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, and safety Eddie Jackson.

In two seasons, the Bears defense regressed under Pagano and did not live up the standards set back in 2018. While they didn’t bottom out, they failed to build on their previous success and teams were able to beat the schemes put in place despite having multiple Pro Bowlers at his disposal.

When the news came out, Bears fans had plenty to say on Twitter:

