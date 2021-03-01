Twitter reacts to Bears CB Buster Skrine’s pending release

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
The Chicago Bears’ first salary cap casualty of the offseason didn’t come as a surprise as cornerback Buster Skrine is expected to be released with one season left on his original three-year deal.

The move frees up $2.7 million in salary cap space. If Chicago designates the move as a post-June 1 cut, it would save nearly $5 million in cap space.

In two seasons with the Bears, Skrine recorded 112 total tackles and eight pass breakups. Last year, Skrine missed the final five games after suffering a concussion.

Twitter had plenty to say about Skrine’s pending release, which included relief and optimism for young cornerbacks Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor. Oh, and for the overly optimistic, they looked at it as a method to free up cap space for a franchise quarterback.

