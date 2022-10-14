Twitter reacts to the Bears’ alternate orange helmet, uniform

The Chicago Bears debuted their alternate orange helmet in Thursday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Not only is Chicago wearing an orange helmet, but they’ve decided to pair it with their alternate orange jersey. And it’s a whole lot of orange.

The Bears will wear this uniform combination twice in the next three games, with the next time coming in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys (just in time for Halloween).

As you can imagine, you either love or hate the orange helmet and jersey combination. So it’s not exactly a surprise to see NFL fans are divided about whether these uniforms are straight fire or an abomination.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Bears’ orange helmet and jersey combination:

people are really knockin these? https://t.co/77YCaaPA6W — Dr. Bert Coochie (2-2🐻) (@bertenerni) October 13, 2022

These are 🔥🔥🔥. I don't care what anyone says. https://t.co/DX37dFqFMc — Jerrad Wyche (@SlideProtection) October 13, 2022

yep liking the all the throwbacks a lot https://t.co/rgfoBiQ6od — anTeebullpup🏈 (@jsHere4football) October 13, 2022

Whelp, didn’t know I needed an orange one til now. https://t.co/UZrDpnbVs3 — Sloan Kettering (@SucioSloan217) October 13, 2022

The bears orange helmet is hideous — Spre, Put Some More Mustard On It. (@HellaADZ) October 13, 2022

These Bears’ orange uniforms look nice, but the orange helmets make me think we’re watching a Browns game tonight. — Cameron Demler (@CJD22K) October 13, 2022

Where the Bears got the idea for their orange helmets tonight pic.twitter.com/Ka3zM39PaQ — Steven Puschmann (@steviepusch19) October 13, 2022

Seeing these Bears unis… I'm usually not the kind to speak out against alternate uniforms because I'm not an old, but I think we can all agree that orange is more of an accent color and not a good primary color. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) October 13, 2022

As a Bears fan I would love for them to never wear the orange helmets again — Ben (@ben_lehmann) October 13, 2022

The #Bears orange jerseys look too much like Clemson's and now I can't unsee it — Zivvn (@Zivvn_) October 13, 2022

With the Bears' orange slices, it's going to be the most USFL match ever. https://t.co/HtmztmxNDd — The Queen is Dead, Long Live the LA Kings (@JuanRapido32) October 13, 2022

Those orange helmets the bears got on should be banned. — Pavy (@Pavyworld) October 13, 2022

I am prepared to either buy an authentic orange Bears helmet or demand they be fired into the sun. Time will tell. No further questions at this time. — 69 (@air_brisket) October 13, 2022

I’m not a fan of the all orange Bears attire. It’s too orange. They’re not pumpkins. They don’t work at Home Depot. Gotta offset all that orange. #toomuch #DaBears — MJ (@MJ_Rose88) October 13, 2022

i know you've all been waiting for me to weigh in on the hottest topic of the day, the bears' helmet/uniform situation i think they're fine, i'd probably prefer if they went with a non-orange jersey if they're gonna wear the orange helmets but it could be worse — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) October 13, 2022

Ain’t gonna lie, the orange helmets for the Bears are VERY hard on the eyes with the orange tops — Keenan Y🍩ung (@young_keenan) October 13, 2022

Man I really thought the bears 🐻 orange 🍊 uniforms would look better under the lights…. They do not…. — Shoesnsports (@Shoesnsports_) October 13, 2022

They are real and (not) spectacular https://t.co/W8BHby9j4N — Barry (@bkess30) October 13, 2022

Bears are out here looking like an entire pumpkin patch tonight. https://t.co/tuEuqwAwxr — Cole Douglas Claybourn (@ColeClaybourn) October 13, 2022

Can’t decide if I love these uniforms or hate them..🤔 https://t.co/vgibcy9agN — Andrew🌹 (@Anzures801) October 13, 2022

Was skeptical when the helmet first got announced but these unis are straight pornography https://t.co/InpDY0xgQu — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) October 13, 2022

these look so much better when you don’t have Roquan Smith advertising them https://t.co/TzJqsvros8 — 🎡 (@FieldsToMooney) October 13, 2022

They finally got orange socks! Okay, this is better now. Not as good as navy, but better. @BrianSandalow @sportslogosnet https://t.co/7jwjdPIjOs — Mike Pries (@MikePTraffic) October 13, 2022

Everyone was hating on the orange helmets this combo is FIRE 😭🔥 https://t.co/DbEEmvuXBA — Chrissy (@ChrissyFiveTTV) October 13, 2022

the orange helmets and orange jerseys are CRISPY. Bears by a milly pic.twitter.com/launxZlCjM — Chazzy Logistics (@Star_ce_vich) October 13, 2022

The bears look like orange juice #analysis — Vinny Nardella (@vnardella5) October 13, 2022

the orange helmet and jersey combo is still an abomination but the bears will have to wear it every week if justin fields plays lights out in a home night game, unfortunately.

those are the rules — Robert🌙 (@RobertZeglinski) October 13, 2022

I love these helmets but they’d look so much better with the navy jerseys https://t.co/PBXCwNKMyy — Tyler Carden (@thatpodcasthost) October 13, 2022

People were saying they were gonna be ugly these look good asf https://t.co/4C1yaleFOV — Julian (@Julian4948) October 13, 2022

Tbh we just look like the bengals https://t.co/Bz4BdAMj5p — Johnny Q (@jawkneeQ) October 13, 2022

somehow they’re even worse than I imagined [the helmets] [but kinda the football team too] https://t.co/F4L8bOmJ3x — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) October 13, 2022

