Twitter reacts to the Bears’ alternate orange helmet, uniform

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears debuted their alternate orange helmet in Thursday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Not only is Chicago wearing an orange helmet, but they’ve decided to pair it with their alternate orange jersey. And it’s a whole lot of orange.

The Bears will wear this uniform combination twice in the next three games, with the next time coming in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys (just in time for Halloween).

As you can imagine, you either love or hate the orange helmet and jersey combination. So it’s not exactly a surprise to see NFL fans are divided about whether these uniforms are straight fire or an abomination.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Bears’ orange helmet and jersey combination:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

