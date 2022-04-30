Twitter reacts to Bears adding more OL help in Zach Thomas

The selections keep rolling in for the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles.

Chicago began their day by selecting an offensive lineman in Braxton Jones and found themselves another in the sixth round. The Bears selected offensive lineman Zachary Thomas out of San Diego State with the 186th overall pick.

Thomas has experience at both guard and tackle, but likely projects as a guard in the NFL. He started at right tackle for the Aztecs in 2020 and moved to the left side in 2021.

As the Bears continue to bolster their offensive line, here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest pick.

Bears take another athletic OLineman. Zach Thomas from San Diego St. has started at both guard and tackle will most likely play guard here . 4.97 40 at 308 — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) April 30, 2022

The #Bears add another athletic OL in the former of San Diego State’s Zachary Thomas. I like this pick a lot in Round 6. A bit raw, but he’s very athletic and plays with a mean streak. Think he can play both guard or tackle in the league. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Ryan Poles clearly has a type: athletic/speedy — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 30, 2022

More OL depth! Versatile and another great athlete. https://t.co/zmuq7qIAek — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) April 30, 2022

i wanted a different SDSU player ☹️ — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) April 30, 2022

Zach Thomas is a tackle who was originally a guard. Some scouts predict he'll go back to guard as a pro. He needs to build his strength but could end up being a pretty good swing tackle for the #chicagobears — Full Press Bears (@FullPressBears) April 30, 2022

Zach Thomas basically needs to be worked from the ground up in pass protection. But he has some of the best run blocking tape in the class. Especially as a zone blocker. That’s a nice dart at a swing Olineman who can play every position along the o line #Bears — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) April 30, 2022

Read a lot about him, can definitely compete at swing tackle right away and has tools to develop into a starter#DaBears #Bears https://t.co/WRaYWNrqzX — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) April 30, 2022

The #Bears got one of my guys in this class on day 3 with Zach Thomas. Good run-blocker with the physical traits to develop. https://t.co/Ivqsca0TTJ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 30, 2022

It's worth noting the #Bears have Zach Thomas listed as a guard with their pick. This guy can play. Legitimate chance to start in 2022. — BearsTalk (@TheBearsTalk) April 30, 2022

Zach Thomas is a straight up mauler. — Brandon Suarez (@bdon300) April 30, 2022

Hell yes! Zach Thomas to the Bears, excited to see his development — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) April 30, 2022

ok Zach Thomas, I can get behind that — Cleitus the Black🧦🐻⬇️ (@Sulleymon) April 30, 2022

Zach Thomas is an amazing zone run blocker, needs work in pass pro but another really nice pick — 😮 (@NickyOuts) April 30, 2022

A guy I wanted during today! Zach Thomas I feel is gonna translate well. — Good Guy (@GamersGoonYT) April 30, 2022

Poles adding athletes at all levels — that’s now two reserve IOL adds.@WCGridiron’s own Josh Sunderbruch advocated for IOL at the tail end of the draft, he’s getting it. I like the direction https://t.co/ZXlFHhObcq — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 30, 2022

1

1