Twitter reacts to Bears adding more OL help in Zach Thomas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Sugrue
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The selections keep rolling in for the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles.

Chicago began their day by selecting an offensive lineman in Braxton Jones and found themselves another in the sixth round. The Bears selected offensive lineman Zachary Thomas out of San Diego State with the 186th overall pick.

Thomas has experience at both guard and tackle, but likely projects as a guard in the NFL. He started at right tackle for the Aztecs in 2020 and moved to the left side in 2021.

As the Bears continue to bolster their offensive line, here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest pick.

1

1

Recommended Stories