Twitter reacts to Baker Mayfield’s rough outing vs. the Ravens

Week 1 did not go well for just about anyone in a Cleveland Browns uniform. The Baltimore Ravens blasted the overmatched, underprepared visitors from Cleveland

Many Browns had bad games, too many to mention. But none are more important to the team’s fate than Baker Mayfield, and the young quarterback had an awful Week 1.

It started with two deflected passes on the opening drive, the second of which was picked off. It never really got much better. A tentative, inaccurate Mayfield finished 21-of-39 for just 189 yards and a QB Rating of 65.0.

As expected, Twitter brought out the butcher knives and let Mayfield have it. We had to filter out the tweets including profanity, which was a startlingly high percentage…

Season has started. Baker Mayfield still thinks it's 2019 and already throws an INT. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2020





It did not get much better for Baker after that first drive. And the critics made sure to pile on…

https://twitter.com/danorlovsky7/status/1305227315803234306?s=20

Baker Mayfield is broken. The Ravens are a terrible team to try and piece him back together against, but they're just stomping on the pieces atm. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 13, 2020





Baker Mayfield may not be progressing — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 13, 2020





Baker forcing several throws to OBJ on that drive. Browns punting again — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 13, 2020





Bad luck Browns continue. Two batted passes for Baker Mayfield in a row. I probably would not have been throwing to Hodge when you have OBJ and Landry available. — CLEBrownsStats (@CLEBrownsStats) September 13, 2020









Baker Mayfield is Tim Couch with Commercials — Alexander. (@KAlexanderr_) September 13, 2020





starting to wonder if this baker mayfield guy might not be so good — David (@dnaz21) September 13, 2020





Former NFL tackle George Foster, who knows him some bad quarterbacks from his playing career, summed up succinctly what many were thinking,

Baker ain't it — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) September 13, 2020




