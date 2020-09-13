Twitter reacts to Baker Mayfield’s rough outing vs. the Ravens

Jeff Risdon

Week 1 did not go well for just about anyone in a Cleveland Browns uniform. The Baltimore Ravens blasted the overmatched, underprepared visitors from Cleveland

Many Browns had bad games, too many to mention. But none are more important to the team’s fate than Baker Mayfield, and the young quarterback had an awful Week 1.

It started with two deflected passes on the opening drive, the second of which was picked off. It never really got much better. A tentative, inaccurate Mayfield finished 21-of-39 for just 189 yards and a QB Rating of 65.0.

As expected, Twitter brought out the butcher knives and let Mayfield have it.


It did not get much better for Baker after that first drive. And the critics made sure to pile on…

Former NFL tackle George Foster, who knows him some bad quarterbacks from his playing career, summed up succinctly what many were thinking,