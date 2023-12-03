Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Bailey Zappe getting shut out in first half vs Chargers

Jordy McElroy
·4 min read
So far, not much has changed for the New England Patriots with Bailey Zappe under center. He has avoided turning the ball over, which has been the Achilles heel for Mac Jones. But he’s missing throws, and he hasn’t put a drive together for points.

He mustered five completed passes for only 39 yards in the first half. The Patriots offense still looks like it’s stuck in mud, and the boo birds at Gillette Stadium were chirping early to let them know about it.

Granted, the conditions aren’t necessarily ideal for the Patriots on a rainy afternoon in Foxborough, and the team also lost its best playmaker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, in the first quarter. Demario Douglas, the burgeoning rookie wide receiver, is also out with a head injury. There aren’t many options for Zappe to go to on the field at this point.

No one expected the Patriots to suddenly morph into a strong offensive team, but there was hope they could move the ball against a Chargers team allowing the most passing yards on average (280.0) in the NFL. It’s even more frustrating considering how well the defense is playing.

Despite not being near 100 percent, the Patriots defense still managed to hold a top-10 Chargers offense to only a field goal in the first half.

Here’s what fans were saying on Twitter after Zappe was shut out in the first two quarters:

