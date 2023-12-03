Twitter reacts to Bailey Zappe getting shut out in first half vs Chargers

So far, not much has changed for the New England Patriots with Bailey Zappe under center. He has avoided turning the ball over, which has been the Achilles heel for Mac Jones. But he’s missing throws, and he hasn’t put a drive together for points.

He mustered five completed passes for only 39 yards in the first half. The Patriots offense still looks like it’s stuck in mud, and the boo birds at Gillette Stadium were chirping early to let them know about it.

Granted, the conditions aren’t necessarily ideal for the Patriots on a rainy afternoon in Foxborough, and the team also lost its best playmaker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, in the first quarter. Demario Douglas, the burgeoning rookie wide receiver, is also out with a head injury. There aren’t many options for Zappe to go to on the field at this point.

No one expected the Patriots to suddenly morph into a strong offensive team, but there was hope they could move the ball against a Chargers team allowing the most passing yards on average (280.0) in the NFL. It’s even more frustrating considering how well the defense is playing.

Despite not being near 100 percent, the Patriots defense still managed to hold a top-10 Chargers offense to only a field goal in the first half.

Here’s what fans were saying on Twitter after Zappe was shut out in the first two quarters:

Bailey zappe is not better than Mac jones at football — Li’Nate (@NGrier_) December 3, 2023

Why are people booing Bailey Zappe? This is EXACTLY what you people wanted! pic.twitter.com/e44BQiGZIk — Missing The Point (@MTP_pod) December 3, 2023

Chargers pass defense entering Week 13: 280 yards/game (32nd in NFL), 7.9 yards/attempt (31st) Bailey Zappe vs. Chargers at halftime: 39 yards, 3.3 yards/attempt — Logan Reardon (@TheLoganReardon) December 3, 2023

Bailey Zappe sucks any moron that thought he’d do anything other suck is exactly that… A MORON — Matthew Manning (@mattjmanning13) December 3, 2023

The fall of Bill Belichick and the Patriots hits another low: Brandon Staley is comfortable kicking field goals 4th and 2 from the Pats 21 because he knows Bailey Zappe has nothing against the worst pass defense in the league — Soto Szn 🙏🏼 (@BronxZoolander) December 3, 2023

Live look-in at Bailey Zappe pic.twitter.com/Z6lLVBdsUY — Todd (@ToddPiken) December 3, 2023

What a shock – Bailey Zappe is just Mac Jones with a few more letters in his first name. 🗑🗑🗑📉 pic.twitter.com/hclexc9vKj — Thechek182 (@thechek182) December 3, 2023

Bailey Zappe is not the answer. https://t.co/hO6eJdMZpT — Beezy (@itsyaaboiii) December 3, 2023

Bailey Zappe is literally worse than Mac Jones. That doesn't mean that Mac is good… It just means that Bailey is that bad. — Dan Passen (@DanPassenNH) December 3, 2023

If Bailey Zappe continues to play like this can we all agree it’s the coaching and surrounding talent or lack thereof? — Rick Landry (@r14landry) December 3, 2023

Did Bill really think Bailey Zappe was better than Mac Jones? — babreed (@CardinalsRed96) December 3, 2023

Patriots offense with Mac Jones vs Patriots offense with Bailey Zappe pic.twitter.com/gGpwng70dk — Mr. Ca$hout King 👑 (@TheSidJones) December 3, 2023

Patriots fans watching Mac Jones: it can’t possibly get any worse than this! Bailey Zappe: pic.twitter.com/Y7NTQoeix2 — Josh 🎄 (@ThatPatsStan) December 3, 2023

Bailey Zappe isnt good, my god. — Saint (@SainttWolf) December 3, 2023

Imagine thinking BAILEY ZAPPE would be any different hahahaha Jesus @JoeyMurr — Big Ron (@RonsWorld23) December 3, 2023

I’m sorry but Mac Jones > Bailey Zappe — MC (@ForeverNE1999) December 3, 2023

Bailey zappe is so much worse than mac it's not even close. He's not good — Antisocial Extrovert (@1CountOnQua) December 3, 2023

Bailey Zappe's biggest asset to these people is "Not Being Mac Jones." — Elite Goal Scorer Linus Ullmark (@Pcorcoran93) December 3, 2023

Bailey Zappe is just plain bad a football. — Morgan Colby (@MorganColby_FF) December 3, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire