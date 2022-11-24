Twitter reacts to Auburns defensive win over Northwestern
No. 16 Auburn pulled out the win Wednesday night over Northwestern to win the 2022 Cancun Challenge.
The Tiger’s offense went ice cold in the game, shooting just 26% from the field in the 43-42 win. A day after five Tigers scored in double figures to lead a balanced attack K.D. Johnson and Jaylin Williams were the only Tigers to do so. Johnson scored a game-high 12 points and Jaylin Williams added 11 of his own.
Auburn’s defense proved just how dangerous they can be, holding the Wildcats to 25% shooting overall and 2-of-24 from 3-point range.
The Tigers improved to 6-0 with the win and Twitter was buzzing after the win. Here are the top reactions.
Winning a disgusting game > losing a disgusting game
— Dave (@DaveCMcKinney) November 24, 2022
I feel like Auburn-Northwestern is always ugly no matter the sport.
— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) November 24, 2022
What a win! #WarEagle | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/cv24R4bTwv
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) November 24, 2022
A lot to learn. A lot to improve on. But Winners win! Onto the next! 6-0 😁 #Goodvibes #GodFirst Championship #1!!!
— WENDELL GREEN JR ✞💜 (@icyywen) November 24, 2022
Auburn basketball is undefeated so https://t.co/HRl0Q1RhtU
— Alexis Pierce (@lexxwal) November 24, 2022
Auburn & Northwestern just set basketball back 300 years
— Gordon Gekko (@TakeNoDaysOff24) November 24, 2022
Auburn basketball is bowl eligible
— AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) November 24, 2022
Does that auburn nu game actually count as basketball or was it a fever dream
— Alyce Brown (@Alycebrownn) November 24, 2022
Now that Auburn won, I can say it: that was the ugliest game of basketball I have EVER witnessed. 26% of field goals made??
— Darby (@darbyjalyn) November 24, 2022
Dear Lord Auburn Basketball! That was ugly, but it was a win! War Eagle!!!
— Brandon (@WILDMANBS) November 24, 2022
My dad keeps telling me to calm down watching this auburn basketball game. How do I tell him that is not something that I can ever do?
— Lydia Maxwell (@Lydtothemax) November 24, 2022
#auburn and #northwestern have somehow concocted the worst college basketball game of the season so far, I'm completely hooked
— Whitaker Knox (@WhitakerKnox) November 24, 2022
Jaylin Williams pic.twitter.com/bmWHUqcrN8
— yoo🦚 (@americanmochi) November 24, 2022
A hideous win is better than a beautiful loss. War Eagle everybody.
— Auburn Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) November 24, 2022
@coachbrucepearl only run offense in practice until Sunday
— Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 24, 2022
Northwestern shot 8.3% from deep against Auburn, its lowest 3-point percentage in a single game since February 23, 2005 against Illinois
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 24, 2022
Auburn fans in the replies when they narrowly squeak by Northwestern https://t.co/EqxiYMRXjF pic.twitter.com/9xBcBsH63Y
— Alex Cervantes (@CervantesPAlex) November 24, 2022
Just got home in time to see the last play of Northwestern vs Auburn. The final score now makes sense.
— Tristan Freeman (@hoopsnut351) November 24, 2022
I'm so glad we never have to hear this tv crew again
— joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) November 24, 2022
— 👀 just watched 👀 (@CollegeAndMag) November 24, 2022
This has to be the most painful game I’ve ever watched
— BarkleysRings (@BarkleysRings) November 24, 2022