Twitter reacts to Auburns defensive win over Northwestern

JD McCarthy
No. 16 Auburn pulled out the win Wednesday night over Northwestern to win the 2022 Cancun Challenge.

The Tiger’s offense went ice cold in the game, shooting just 26% from the field in the 43-42 win. A day after five Tigers scored in double figures to lead a balanced attack K.D. Johnson and Jaylin Williams were the only Tigers to do so. Johnson scored a game-high 12 points and Jaylin Williams added 11 of his own.

Auburn’s defense proved just how dangerous they can be, holding the Wildcats to 25% shooting overall and 2-of-24 from 3-point range.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 with the win and Twitter was buzzing after the win. Here are the top reactions.

