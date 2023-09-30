Twitter reacts: Auburn takes early lead over Georgia

No. 1 ranked Georgia was down 10-0 to Auburn early in the first half, and Bulldogs fans weren’t happy.

While Georgia did answer with a Daijun Edwards touchdown and a field goal, the Tigers are playing their best ball of the season right now.

Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne looks like a different player than we’ve seen thus far this season. His 61-yard rush in the first quarter helped set up the Tigers first score of the game, a 27-yard field goal.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck looks uncomfortable, and understandably so, as Jordan-Hare is one of the toughest road environments in the SEC.

Beck overthrew a possible touchdown to tight end Oscar Delp and followed that with an interception that set up an Auburn touchdown by tailback Jarquez Hunter.

Slow start, again

Man, there’s something about this team just sucking in the first quarter. It’s becoming a problem with the slow starts. I’m ok right now though. — Skulled Sand Wedge (@GeorgiaMan45) September 30, 2023

Is Georgia really doing the slow first half thing again? — Seth Guttman (@Gutt_Feeling) September 30, 2023

Georgia’s constant slow starts are about to come back and bite them in the ass at this rate — Hunter DeLauder (@DelauderHunter) September 30, 2023

Carson Beck struggles

One of the things Carson Beck needs to learn is how to get a little more arc and loft on some of his passes. They don’t all have to be bullets. — Michael Collins (@MCFanSided) September 30, 2023

We would be in hell if we didn’t have a good running game cause Carson Beck can’t be trusted. — Kevin🏆🏆💍💍 (@KB6Champion) September 30, 2023

I like Carson Beck sometimes. He makes the right decisions, sometimes not always the best execution — Lex (@imsupacool_YS) September 30, 2023

Dawgs finding a rythmn

Looks like Georgia is settling in here in Auburn. Hopefully the defense can keep up this sliver of momentum and get a stop… — Coby Seriña (@CobySerina) September 30, 2023

As we get a field goal and touchdown, Georgia has now tied Auburn 10-10 right before halftime! Go Dawgs! #UGA #Bulldogs #GoDawgs — The Georgia and Jax Updates (@hart_hinso25583) September 30, 2023

Before we move on, let’s not overlook the fact that Georgia made a FG. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire