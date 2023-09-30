Advertisement

Twitter reacts: Auburn takes early lead over Georgia

John Shelton
·2 min read

No. 1 ranked Georgia was down 10-0 to Auburn early in the first half, and Bulldogs fans weren’t happy.

While Georgia did answer with a Daijun Edwards touchdown and a field goal, the Tigers are playing their best ball of the season right now.

Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne looks like a different player than we’ve seen thus far this season. His 61-yard rush in the first quarter helped set up the Tigers first score of the game, a 27-yard field goal.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck looks uncomfortable, and understandably so, as Jordan-Hare is one of the toughest road environments in the SEC.

Beck overthrew a possible touchdown to tight end Oscar Delp and followed that with an interception that set up an Auburn touchdown by tailback Jarquez Hunter.

Slow start, again

Carson Beck struggles

Dawgs finding a rythmn

