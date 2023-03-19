Twitter reacts to Auburn’s season-ending collapse against Houston

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers were in control for the first half against the No. 1 Houston Cougars. They were unable to hold onto their momentum during the second half as they went ice-cold offensively and fell 81-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The loss ended Auburn’s season with a record of 21-13.

The Tigers scored just 23 second-half points and went 4-of-24 from the field as they watched their 41-31 halftime lead evaporate. Their struggles included the free throw line, where they went 19-of-36 and failed to take advantage of Houston’s committing 25 fouls.

Auburn fans took to Twitter to react to both the loss and the season overall, here are the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

