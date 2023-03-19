Twitter reacts to Auburn’s season-ending collapse against Houston

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers were in control for the first half against the No. 1 Houston Cougars. They were unable to hold onto their momentum during the second half as they went ice-cold offensively and fell 81-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The loss ended Auburn’s season with a record of 21-13.

The Tigers scored just 23 second-half points and went 4-of-24 from the field as they watched their 41-31 halftime lead evaporate. Their struggles included the free throw line, where they went 19-of-36 and failed to take advantage of Houston’s committing 25 fouls.

Auburn fans took to Twitter to react to both the loss and the season overall, here are the top reactions.

Texting all my exes tonight: “Hey, are you an Auburn free throw? Because I’ve been missing you.” — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) March 19, 2023

Johni gonna have to convert these and one opportunities two feet from the basket. FT line ain’t it. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) March 19, 2023

COME ON REFS. LET EM PLAY!!! — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) March 19, 2023

Thursday was fun. I have nothing else to add about this game except to add that I have nothing else to add. #WarEagle — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) March 19, 2023

pretty brutal season in many ways but still a lot of fun per usual under BP. won a lot of fun matchups but just couldn’t overcome one more tough one cant call it a success of a season but it wasn’t a failure either. can’t hate that too much in a kinda down year — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) March 19, 2023

Summarize the 2022-23 Auburn Men’s Basketball season: pic.twitter.com/cSBZi4fCVW — Van Allen Plexico (@VanAllenPlexico) March 19, 2023

We legit saw the best of auburn basketball and the worst of auburn in the last 90 minutes of our lives. What a world. — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) March 19, 2023

Considering the roster, that was a hell of a season for Auburn basketball. With the classes coming in, watch out for the Tigers in 2024 and 2025. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) March 19, 2023

I’ll take “bad Auburn basketball” being a team that goes 21-13 while making and winning a game in the tourney. Frustrating season, but expectations have vastly changed. — Scott Hays (@scott_hays) March 19, 2023

@ Auburn Basketball. I told my homeboy not to get too excited at halftime because I knew pic.twitter.com/eUHlqAfs8I — Steph* (@StepSheffield) March 19, 2023

234 days until Auburn basketball returns. — Jonny Dent (@Jonny_Dent) March 19, 2023

war damn until I die and then some — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) March 19, 2023

Rebuilding year, made the round of 32 and took the top-ranked team for 35 minutes. Even with the bad shooting half, the game is different if Auburn just makes free throws. Interested to see what Bruce does with the roster next year. Need a shooter desperately. Defense is there. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) March 19, 2023

War Damn Season 💙🧡🏀 I’ve had fun with you twitter peeps this year!! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/KTtPqfquWS — Sheri Wood 🧡💙🏀🦚🐮🅿️ (@AuburnSLP) March 19, 2023

Teams that got eliminated today:

– Duke

– Auburn

– Kansas tough day to be a college basketball powerhouse — Johni Broome For Heisman (@EspyMiles) March 19, 2023

#Auburn's Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan both say they still need to think about their extra year of COVID eligibility and what to do with it. — Adam Cole (@colereporter) March 19, 2023

Has a team ever taken 25 or more free throws in a half and still lost said half by 20+ points? Asking for a friend. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) March 19, 2023

Auburn Twittah running to their phones to send out that “War Eagle anyway” tweet pic.twitter.com/wOVfBh423U — BARNING HARD (@IAMBARNINGHARD) March 19, 2023

