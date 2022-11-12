Twitter reacts to Auburn rallying to beat USF

JD McCarthy
It was far from pretty but No. 15 Auburn picked up its second win of the season Friday night over the USF Bulls.

Auburn trailed by nine at the half but scored 46 second-half points to win 67-59.

The Tiger’s defense was able to keep them in the game despite them shooting 25% from the floor and committing 11 turnovers in the opening half. Auburn finished the game with 11 steals and seven blocks.

Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flanigan led the way offensively. Green scored 18 second-half points to finish with 20 and Flanigan added 18 of his own.

With such a wild game the Auburn faithful had quite a night cheering on their Tigers, here are the top social media reactions.

