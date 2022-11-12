Twitter reacts to Auburn rallying to beat USF

It was far from pretty but No. 15 Auburn picked up its second win of the season Friday night over the USF Bulls.

Auburn trailed by nine at the half but scored 46 second-half points to win 67-59.

The Tiger’s defense was able to keep them in the game despite them shooting 25% from the floor and committing 11 turnovers in the opening half. Auburn finished the game with 11 steals and seven blocks.

Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flanigan led the way offensively. Green scored 18 second-half points to finish with 20 and Flanigan added 18 of his own.

With such a wild game the Auburn faithful had quite a night cheering on their Tigers, here are the top social media reactions.

Allen Flanigan 18 pts 6-10 FG 3-6 3 PT 3-4 FT 4 REB AST 5 TO 4 Fouls This is Flan in his purest of forms — AUNerd (@AUSportsNerd) November 12, 2022

Wendell in his bag this 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/5zS5cuzCEV — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 12, 2022

I’m going to my first ever @AuburnMBB game in Auburn/Neville Arena as a fan tonight. I have no idea what I’m supposed to do but I’m ready — Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) November 11, 2022

Where were you for the Allen Flanigan Comeback Game? — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) November 12, 2022

Please tell me there's going to be a still shot of Dylan with blue quarter-zip dude there. — 👀 just watched 👀 (@CollegeAndMag) November 12, 2022

The refs don’t know this but even their wives hate them — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 12, 2022

even the little kids in the halftime slam dunk contest can't finish off their looks tonight — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 12, 2022

First we toured the new football facility and now the basketball game. <3. Fun fact, when we were 10 years old we bused to Tuscaloosa for the AU vs AL women’s game. Thankful for someone who loves Auburn basketball as much as me. War Eagle, Auburn fam pic.twitter.com/UQbW00s8Iz — andie (@andie_roberts) November 12, 2022

It’s not going to be pretty basketball most nights but Auburn’s defense is going to give them a chance on most nights. A win is a win, onto the next one. — Auburn Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) November 12, 2022

Don’t tweet me unless your basketball team is 2-0 💅 #Auburn #WarEagle — Scott Lowery 🦚 (@ScottLowery94) November 12, 2022

Auburn basketball got some issues — ParPro (@ParInvest) November 12, 2022

Dylan Cardwell is my certified Auburn basketball boyfriend this season, you heard it here first❤️ #44 — Emily Watson (@emalyswatson) November 12, 2022

@coachbrucepearl never schedule south Florida again — This is a burner (@Thisisa17556192) November 12, 2022

One of Bruce Pearl’s most underrated aspects is his coaching of the inbounds plays, both offense and defense. We already have 2 steals off of inbounds plays today — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 12, 2022

Am I insane for potentially wanting to start Tre Donaldson 😳 — Gianni Parello (247 sports) (@Gianni_Parello) November 12, 2022

Dylan Cardwell may have learned a thing or two about post defense last year. — Dr. Opelika, PhD (@GuyFlint7) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire