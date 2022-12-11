Twitter reacts to Auburn pulling off two flips in one day

JD McCarthy
Hugh Freeze landed his first commitment since taking over Auburn early Sunday morning when offensive lineman Tyler Johnson flipped from Texas Tech to the Tigers.

A few hours later cornerback Colton Hood became the second commit of the Freeze era, flipping from Michigan State to play for his “dream school.”

Both prospects are three-star recruits and their commitments give Auburn 12 commits in their 2023 recruiting class. Auburn’s class is ranked 14th in the SEC and 48th in the country according to the 247Sports team rankings after the latest additions.

While there is still work to do, the dual commitments had Auburn fans excited and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are their top reactions.

