Twitter reacts to Auburn pulling off two flips in one day

Hugh Freeze landed his first commitment since taking over Auburn early Sunday morning when offensive lineman Tyler Johnson flipped from Texas Tech to the Tigers.

A few hours later cornerback Colton Hood became the second commit of the Freeze era, flipping from Michigan State to play for his “dream school.”

Both prospects are three-star recruits and their commitments give Auburn 12 commits in their 2023 recruiting class. Auburn’s class is ranked 14th in the SEC and 48th in the country according to the 247Sports team rankings after the latest additions.

While there is still work to do, the dual commitments had Auburn fans excited and they took to Twitter to celebrate. Here are their top reactions.

I heard it’s FREEZING this FLIPmas! 👀🥶 — Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) December 11, 2022

MERRY FLIPMAS Auburn Football, we need a new flip video 😁pic.twitter.com/B8Rt9avtPw — AUBURN SUPERFAN #2 (@aujunglevp) December 11, 2022

I remember Roderick Hood playing football at Auburn. Now his nephew is committed to Auburn. I'm old. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) December 11, 2022

Hugh Freeze has been recruiting at Auburn for 2 weeks and has stolen 2 recruits from other programs and there’s more to come 🥶 — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) December 11, 2022

Texas Tech had been recruiting Tyler Johnson since February. He was offered by Auburn yesterday and committed to the Tigers this morning. That burns. — Ryan Mainville (@RyanMainville) December 11, 2022

Hugh freeze you are so HIM — Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) December 11, 2022

an offensive lineman dreams come true — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) December 11, 2022

Y’all don’t hop on the Hugh Freeze train now 🤫 — The Up Tempo Podcast ❄️🥶 (@TheUpTempoPod) December 11, 2022

We nowhere near done 😂🫣!! #WDE — DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) December 11, 2022

Watch This. — TY Holder (@RealdealTY) December 11, 2022

fAUther hugh cooking on the recruiting trail? — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) December 11, 2022

Just seen the mistake lol Auburn university!!!!!!!! I apologize. — tjohnson (@Tjohnson_77) December 11, 2022

I thought this was like… Illegal for us? We’re out here landing recruits we never even thought we had a chance with. Freeze is about to be THAT dude 🥶 https://t.co/xxmMiBw8Y2 — 🅿️arker Jackson 🦚 (@AU_Outcast_) December 11, 2022

Seeing how easy recruiting is post Hars makes me think we could’ve fired with cause — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) December 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire