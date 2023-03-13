Twitter reacts to Auburn making the NCAA Tournament

The Auburn Tigers are going to the NCAA Tournament and they have to be thrilled with their destination. They are the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and are set to play in Birmingham for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Their first matchup is with the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes, who went 19-13 under Fran McCafferey. The game is set to start Thursday evening at 5:50 p.m. CT in Legacy Arena and will be on TNT.

The Tigers and their fans were not only thrilled to make the tournament but to be playing just 110 miles away from campus. Here are the top reactions to finding out their draw in the NCAA Tournament.

We're headed to Birmingham! For the fourth time in the last five tournaments, WE ARE IN! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/4gOmiKC55R — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 12, 2023

Let’s turn Legacy arena into the Jungle Thursday! 🔥🔥🕺🏽 https://t.co/xLqAAEAIa6 — WENDELL GREEN JR ✞💜 (@icyywen) March 12, 2023

All my homies hate Iowa 😤 — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) March 13, 2023

Can’t wait to watch Auburn upset Houston in Birmingham on Saturday — Kyle (@AllAubarn) March 13, 2023

Auburn gets to play in Birmingham?? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 12, 2023

auburn getting the hometown location as No. 9 seed is so auburn it makes me laugh lol — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) March 12, 2023

2023 NCAA tournament first-round games where higher-seeded team is favored: No. 9 WVU (-2.5) vs. No. 8 Maryland No. 9 Auburn (-1) vs. No. 8 Iowa No. 10 Utah State (-2) vs. No. 7 Mizzou No. 10 Boise State (-1) vs. No. 7 Northwestern — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) March 13, 2023

Genuinely just happy for the fans who wanted to go to the tournament this year and get to save that airfare. Even more happy if there's anybody out there who's never seen Auburn play in the NCAA Tournament and gets to this year because of this. — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) March 12, 2023

BHAM LETS GET IT — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) March 12, 2023

YES WE'RE IN BIRMINGHAM TOO — Dr. Tired (PhD) 🦚 (@GuyFlint7) March 12, 2023

Auburn faced a school-record 13 NCAA Tournament teams this season, smashing the previous high of 10 in 2021 the Tigers played six non-conference opponents that made it in — Memphis, WVU, Northwestern, USC, Colgate and Texas Southern — breaking a previous program record of four — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 12, 2023

It’s been a hell of a ride this season. Through the ups and downs, plethora of stressful games. Auburn is dancing. Let’s not take that for granted. Still more to play for. 🫡 https://t.co/Ooqk1xMaKn — pablo (@PabloEscoburner) March 12, 2023

all it took for us to actually get a good location was not be as good as we hoped. — Brice (@dBriceJ) March 12, 2023

“It’s unfair that Auburn gets to play in Birmingham” pic.twitter.com/nRYYBwJ9ob — TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) March 13, 2023

I’m not sure what I’m more surprised about: Auburn getting to play in Birmingham or getting the night session. — Auburn Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) March 12, 2023

Iowa having to play Auburn in Birmingham is a bad beat. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) March 12, 2023

Iowa/Auburn? We have ourselves a basketball Outback Bowl — Adam (@adamg1224) March 12, 2023

With Murray basketball being over, it’s time to go full Auburn fan for the tourney. 🦅WAR DAMN EAGLE🦅 — Barstool Murray (@MurrayBarstool) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire