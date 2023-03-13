Twitter reacts to Auburn making the NCAA Tournament

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

The Auburn Tigers are going to the NCAA Tournament and they have to be thrilled with their destination. They are the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and are set to play in Birmingham for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Their first matchup is with the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes, who went 19-13 under Fran McCafferey. The game is set to start Thursday evening at 5:50 p.m. CT in Legacy Arena and will be on TNT.

The Tigers and their fans were not only thrilled to make the tournament but to be playing just 110 miles away from campus. Here are the top reactions to finding out their draw in the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

