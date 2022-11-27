Twitter reacts to Auburn losing to Alabama in the Iron Bowl

It wasn’t the outcome they wanted but the Auburn Tigers represented themselves well Saturday in the Iron Bowl.

Yes, they lost 49-27 to Alabama but they fought at every opportunity and continued to play hard despite having a disappointing season. Cadillac Williams likely won’t become the next head coach but he and the rest of the coaching staff deserved plenty of credit for what they did with the roster.

Auburn’s offense had another great game running the ball. They averaged 7.4 yards per carry and finished with 318 yards and two touchdowns. Robby Ashford showed just how dangerous of a runner he can be, wracking up 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground.

Auburn fans took to Twitter after the game to show their pride in their team.

Thanks @CoachCaddy24 for injecting life into this fanbase and program — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 27, 2022

Two 🐐s and a fan pic.twitter.com/ZL0XQErtXD — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 26, 2022

Fought as one. Proud to be an Auburn Tiger 🦅 pic.twitter.com/jQzCcnDjfB — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 27, 2022

Proud of @CoachCaddy24 and @AuburnFootball Better days ahead! War Damn 🦅👏🏼🤙🏼 — Austin K. Anderson (@Coach_Aust1nKA) November 27, 2022

Love this @AuburnFootball team and their ability to fight through adversity! Thank you @CoachCaddy24 for serving Auburn so well and being the PRIME example of an Auburn man! #WarEagle — Jake (@Jwluckie) November 27, 2022

War Eagle @AuburnFootball We love you. — Margaret Kelley – I clean up everybody's messes. (@IssuesWoman) November 27, 2022

Down 18… regardless you have to score at least two TDs to win. Kicking the FG gives you the opportunity for the onside and extends the game. Right call. Lol — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 27, 2022

CADILLAC JUST COACHED HIS AUBURN TIGERS IN THE IRON BOWL, let that sink in for a minute and let’s all give thanks for the tremendous love he showed the players and for the 💯 turnaround he provided for that entire team this past month. THAT’S MY COACH, #WarEagle 🧡💙 — I believe in Auburn 🦅🏈🧡💙 (@HStefaniak) November 27, 2022

OWEN PAPPOE FOREVER — ThAUnkful Callie (@soAUcal) November 26, 2022

I’m gonna miss Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall so much, two of my favorite Auburn defensive players ever — Griff (@Griffis_25) November 27, 2022

Robby dotted that one beautiful throw — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) November 26, 2022

Gary deadass has no clue what is going on EVER😂 — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) November 26, 2022

“We need a game manager” BS we need a coach that’s going to do what’s best for the guys in that lockeroom and someone who can get the best out of those guy that’s what Auburn needs and they got it right now — Derrick Brown (@DerrickBrownAU5) November 26, 2022

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter are dogs. So glad they got to show out the last 4 games. Nation should have been put on notice earlier but we never took advantage. Hunter being back next year will be awesome. Tank will be a dawg in the NFL! — Preston Puckett (@puckettpreston5) November 27, 2022

You have to admire how Auburn is still playing hard for Cadillac. — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) November 26, 2022

Auburn ran for 318 yards today against Alabama Auburn ran for 275 yards against Missouri, LSU and Georgia *combined* — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 27, 2022

Robby ashford has completely given his body up for this game — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) November 27, 2022

So proud of how those young men showed up today. They played with heart. #WarDamn — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) November 27, 2022

Thank you @CoachCaddy24. You brought a broken team together and ignited a fire in this fanbase for the final four games. War Damn Cadillac. pic.twitter.com/4ISaMn5uzo — Jimmy Chestnut (@Aubfather) November 27, 2022

They are fighting. Derrick Hall is going to need a new jersey. War Eagle big man! — Kenny Causey (@Johnc0562Kenny) November 26, 2022

watching Ashford in an offense that asks him to do things Ashford is good at doing and not things he's not good at is a lot of fun — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire