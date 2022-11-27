Twitter reacts to Auburn losing to Alabama in the Iron Bowl

JD McCarthy
·4 min read

It wasn’t the outcome they wanted but the Auburn Tigers represented themselves well Saturday in the Iron Bowl.

Yes, they lost 49-27 to Alabama but they fought at every opportunity and continued to play hard despite having a disappointing season. Cadillac Williams likely won’t become the next head coach but he and the rest of the coaching staff deserved plenty of credit for what they did with the roster.

Auburn’s offense had another great game running the ball. They averaged 7.4 yards per carry and finished with 318 yards and two touchdowns. Robby Ashford showed just how dangerous of a runner he can be, wracking up 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground.

Auburn fans took to Twitter after the game to show their pride in their team.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories