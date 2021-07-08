Twitter reacts to Auburn landing Micah Riley-Ducker

Zac Blackerby
·2 min read
In this article:
Micah Riley-Ducker kept Auburn football’s recruiting hot streak alive by choosing the Tigers over Illinois, Iowa and Iowa State.

Auburn fans watched via an Instagram live feed to see Riley-Ducker select the Auburn hat in front of friends and family. The four-star tight end from Bellevue, Nebraska, is the second commitment in as many days after Bryan Harsin and his staff went months without gaining a commitment and adding to their 2022 signing class.

The day before, Auburn added the No. 1 placekicker in high school football to its class with Alex McPherson’s announcement. The Tigers have five players in their 2022 class.

Auburn commits, media and fans were energized by the news Wednesday night.

