Twitter reacts to Auburn holding off Mississippi State to win 69-63

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

It required a late push from Wendell Green Jr. but the No. 22 Auburn Tigers were able to take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-63 Saturday night in Neville Arena.

The win was Auburn’s third in a row and their 28th straight at home, the second-longest streak in college basketball.

Jaylin Williams had a monster game for the Tigers, finishing with a season-high 21 points before fouling out with 2:34 to play. He scored 13 of Auburn’s first 15 points.

The Bulldogs were able to cut Auburn’s lead down to 57-53 after Williams left but Green scored seven straight points for the Tigers to push the lead back to 64-55 and effectively put the game away.

Greene and Allen Flanigan also ended the game in double figures, scoring 17 and 10 respectively.

The win had Auburn fans excited and they took to Twitter to celebrate, here are their top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories