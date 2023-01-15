Twitter reacts to Auburn holding off Mississippi State to win 69-63

It required a late push from Wendell Green Jr. but the No. 22 Auburn Tigers were able to take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-63 Saturday night in Neville Arena.

The win was Auburn’s third in a row and their 28th straight at home, the second-longest streak in college basketball.

Jaylin Williams had a monster game for the Tigers, finishing with a season-high 21 points before fouling out with 2:34 to play. He scored 13 of Auburn’s first 15 points.

The Bulldogs were able to cut Auburn’s lead down to 57-53 after Williams left but Green scored seven straight points for the Tigers to push the lead back to 64-55 and effectively put the game away.

Greene and Allen Flanigan also ended the game in double figures, scoring 17 and 10 respectively.

The win had Auburn fans excited and they took to Twitter to celebrate, here are their top reactions.

If Jaylin goes for 30-10-5 I’ll cancel class on Monday — Macy Finck (@macyfinck) January 15, 2023

when this team is on … it’s on — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) January 15, 2023

WENDELL GREEN JUNIOR IN THE HOUSE — joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) January 15, 2023

What’s the demand looking like for these things pic.twitter.com/WmIeKQ4l3k — JM (@jmcollard0426) January 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/awBarXOadH — Hayden, Ruler of the Planet Omicron Persei 8 (@HFulwood) January 15, 2023

Wendell Green Jr. may have just put this game away all by himself. — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) January 15, 2023

Where were you the night Jaylin Williams turned into Jabari Smith — Henry Patton (@Henry_Patton23) January 15, 2023

If Jaylin Williams isn't your favorite Auburn basketball player, you're not allowed to @ me. That is my new social media policy. RESPECT MY DECISION!!!! — University of Auburn Alan (@SarcasmAndMore) January 15, 2023

Jaylin Williams is so good I love him so much — Basketball Watcher Alex Alford (@alexalford7) January 15, 2023

Wendell Green Jr has 🧊 in his veins 🥶 #wareagle #auburnbasketball — Kyle “Stainometry” Hasting (@Stainometry) January 15, 2023

Allen. Flanigan. Jaylin. Williams. I’m a happy basketball fan right now. — Melissa 🦚🦚🦚 (@MelissaAU13) January 15, 2023

Allen Flanigan MY GOD — ° (@nukem_jukem) January 15, 2023

How does a team go 0-18 from deep 😬😅 — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) January 15, 2023

JayHIM Willams — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 15, 2023

28 in a row in little ole Neville Arena!!! — Graham 🅿️🦚 (@The_GBrooks) January 15, 2023

It can never be easy: The Auburn Basketball Story — John Ringer (@jkringer) January 15, 2023

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 15, 2023

The Auburn War Eagles play great basketball — James Smith (@auburncoaster) January 15, 2023

