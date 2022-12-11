Twitter reacts to Auburn’s first loss of the season

No. 14 Auburn was unable to keep up with the Memphis Tigers and fell 82-73 Saturday in State Farm Arena. The loss was Auburn’s first of the season.

Auburn’s defense was unable to slow down Memphis and was dominated around the rim. Memphis outscored Auburn 50-24 in the paint and outrebounded them 42-33.

The Tigers had no answers for Memphis point guard Kendric Davis who had 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

K.D. Johnson, an Atlanta native, impressed in his return to his hometown. Auburn’s sixth man scored 10 first-half points and finished with 14. Wendell Green Jr. (14), Chris Moore (12), and Johni Broome (11) also scored in double figures.

The Auburn faithful took to Twitter after the game and here are the top reactions after Auburn’s first loss of the season.

I hope these refs go home and their wives who watched the game don’t talk to them for a whole week — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) December 11, 2022

Worst Auburn basketball game I've watched in years. — Jonny Dent (@Jonny_Dent) December 10, 2022

Auburn basketball is a good team right now, not a great team. Need to figure out how to succeed without Jabari and Kessler. — Burning Boats AuburnJag (@AuburnJag) December 11, 2022

yes auburn wait till 3:13 to try an win a basketball game — ⚡️ (@kyleshitts) December 11, 2022

Feel like it’s going to be a rough season for Auburn basketball. Hopefully I’m wrong — Daniel (@1992Director) December 11, 2022

This auburn basketball team just isn’t at the level we were at last year around this time. It almost seems like we are scared to drive. — 8-0 (@yxsnn) December 11, 2022

If this was a super good Memphis team, you’re not worried, but they’re not a top 15 team….so Auburn basketball should be worried! Bad shots, bad shooters that miss wide open shots! — Official Reverse Jinx Braves Account (@MyLantaBraves) December 11, 2022

Auburn basketball is just not very good at all this year. Going to be bottom feeders in a very good sec this year I have a feeling. — ol chap (@boy__sue) December 10, 2022

Nice to go ahead and get a loss. 😂 — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) December 10, 2022

I did not have KD Johnson calming Bruce Pearl down on my basketball bingo card tonight. — Shaysha 🦚🐅🦅 (@shaysha_dil) December 11, 2022

KD Johnson plays basketball like a Linebacker. My dude has no fear. @AuburnMBB #WarEagle — Dustin🥶❄️ (@DMichaud28) December 10, 2022

Wendell Green Jr. just smoked a layup. Not much going right for Auburn right now. — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) December 10, 2022

Bruce Pearl was about 20 seconds of game time away from dying of a stroke on the court. Good Lord dude… — Chris Faulkner (@FaulknerMemphis) December 11, 2022

six fouls called in the first 1:40 of this one, we might be here all night — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) December 10, 2022

Why have we decided to abandon defense today — Johni Broome Szn (@clee1921) December 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire