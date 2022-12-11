Twitter reacts to Auburn’s first loss of the season

Breaking News:

JD McCarthy
3 min read

No. 14 Auburn was unable to keep up with the Memphis Tigers and fell 82-73 Saturday in State Farm Arena. The loss was Auburn’s first of the season.

Auburn’s defense was unable to slow down Memphis and was dominated around the rim. Memphis outscored Auburn 50-24 in the paint and outrebounded them 42-33.

The Tigers had no answers for Memphis point guard Kendric Davis who had 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

K.D. Johnson, an Atlanta native, impressed in his return to his hometown. Auburn’s sixth man scored 10 first-half points and finished with 14. Wendell Green Jr. (14), Chris Moore (12), and Johni Broome (11) also scored in double figures.

The Auburn faithful took to Twitter after the game and here are the top reactions after Auburn’s first loss of the season.

