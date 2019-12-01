Twitter reacts: Auburn fan caught in bushes after upset over Alabama at Iron Bowl

Ben WeinribYahoo Sports Contributor

One of the great traditions of college football is storming the field after upsetting a rival, and Auburn students were thrilled to get in on that tradition for a second time in three years.

Unfortunately, some were more successful than others in reaching the field. Fans had to traverse a giant stretch of hedges to reach the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and one woman seemed to fall into it like quicksand.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Some fans become instant memes for their reactions during losing efforts, but this woman became one for a failure to launch while celebrating a big win.

The worst part is, this woman isn’t even the first to get stuck while trying to rush the field. Or the first in an upset of Alabama. This happened just two years ago in the Iron Bowl as well.

The internet had a field day with the incredible camerawork from the CBS broadcast, and her friends probably won’t let her live down the moment of infamy for a while.

Some Auburn fans had better luck than others storming the field after an upset win over No. 5 Alabama at the Iron Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Some Auburn fans had better luck than others storming the field after an upset win over No. 5 Alabama at the Iron Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Twitter reacts to the Auburn fan in the bushes

Everyone got their jokes in — or at the very least had their Twitter timelines flooded with the same hilarious picture. Here are a few highlights.

More from Yahoo Sports: 

What to Read Next