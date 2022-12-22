Twitter reacts to Auburn’s emphatic win over Washington

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers bounced back from their loss with a dominant win Wednesday night, beating the Washington Huskies 84-61.

The Tigers improved to 10-2 with the win and it was a team effort against the Huskies with four Tigers scoring in double figures.

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds each. Chris Moore scored 12 points on a 5-of-6 shooting night and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 points of his own.

Auburn’s bounceback win brought some excitement back into the fan base after losing two of their past three games. Here are the top social media reactions to the game.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories