Twitter reacts to Auburn’s dissapointing loss to Georgia

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

No. 20 Auburn suffered their first SEC loss of the season Wednesday night against Georgia, falling 76-64 to the Bulldogs in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.

The Tigers’ offense was the story of the night, they shot 34.8% from the field and an abysmal 21.4% from 3-point range. Auburn falls to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC with the loss.

Johni Broome’s big night was a bright spot for the Tigers. He scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Allen Flannigan also scored in double figures, adding 11 points on a 5-of-10 shooting performance.

With yet another tough night offensively, Auburn fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the loss, here are the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

