Twitter reacts to Auburn’s dissapointing loss to Georgia

No. 20 Auburn suffered their first SEC loss of the season Wednesday night against Georgia, falling 76-64 to the Bulldogs in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.

The Tigers’ offense was the story of the night, they shot 34.8% from the field and an abysmal 21.4% from 3-point range. Auburn falls to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC with the loss.

Johni Broome’s big night was a bright spot for the Tigers. He scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Allen Flannigan also scored in double figures, adding 11 points on a 5-of-10 shooting performance.

With yet another tough night offensively, Auburn fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the loss, here are the top reactions.

I refuse to let Auburn basketball hurt me tonight. — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) January 5, 2023

I watched every Auburn football game and every basketball game so far not about to stop watching but boy this is rough. — Say (@SayJ96) January 5, 2023

Auburn isn’t good at basketball this year — Martin Starling (@Martin_Danger) January 5, 2023

the amount of people on here talking about how bad we are is baffling like no…we are simply just not the auburn basketball we’ve been accustomed to the last 5 seasons some of y’all don’t remember that 2020 team – weren’t very good (people just didn’t care b/c we had that ban) — Madison Riggins (@mqriggins) January 5, 2023

Was not mentally, emotionally or spiritually prepared for Auburn basketball to be boo-boo. — Jason from Priceville (@jkilgro) January 5, 2023

Auburn basketball looks like auburn football’s o-line…..consistently outmatched and underwhelming. — Chase Murphy (@chase_murphy) January 5, 2023

No way Auburn really finna lose to GA in basketball bro ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ira L. Hendrix III♋️ (@Hndrixxx) January 5, 2023

i’m a pretty big basketball homer and love the guys on this team, but bruce has got to upgrade this roster for next season and not be so loyal. hopefully y’all are quote tweeting this and calling me an idiot soon as we go on a huge run. — Brice (@dBriceJ) January 5, 2023

How many times can Auburn be a fingertip from a turnover in a single possession. Tune in to find out! — 👀 just watched 👀 (@CollegeAndMag) January 5, 2023

Who currently coaches shooting? — JP (@Smuphy) January 5, 2023

Johni Broome idk what we would do w/out you lol — Longway. (@_TLong) January 5, 2023

JOHNI BROOME PUT THIS TEAM ON YOUR BACK — chickenbro (@chickenbro_) January 5, 2023

Gonna live and die with WGJ — joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) January 5, 2023

Auburn just isn’t a good basketball team right now, and isn’t particularly close to being one. Hope it turns around soon…. — Dave, Friend of the Program (@FOTPDave) January 5, 2023

I am ready for Aden Holloway to be playing for the Auburn Tigers 😅 — Tyler Smith (@tsmitty949) January 5, 2023

Public enemy number 1 pic.twitter.com/gWAewZXQaP — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) January 5, 2023

Very tough watching Auburn guards play basketball — Zach V (@The_Z_) January 5, 2023

BREAKING: Auburn is no longer a basketball school. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) January 5, 2023

I love Bruce Pearl, no quit in that man — Jay Krier (@JayKrier) January 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire