Twitter reacts to Auburn’s devastating loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament

What a marathon that was.

Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, the No. 7 Auburn Tigers stormed back to take a 73-72 lead with 0:41 remaining in the game. However, a late bucket by Arkansas‘ Nick Smith Jr. and two free throws by Devo Davis pushed the Razorbacks to a 76-73 win in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Four players reached double figures in points in the loss, led by K.D. Johnson’s 20-point effort. Allen Flanigan, Johni Broome, and Wendell Green Jr. also scored over ten points in the loss. The biggest takeaway from the game was the wide gap on the glass, as the Razorbacks out-rebounded Auburn, 37-19.

It is safe to say that Auburn fans are worn out judging by their reactions on Twitter. Here are the best reactions to Auburn’s first-round loss to Arkansas.

Auburn's current run at the SEC Tournament is wild. 2016: lost first game

2017: lost first game

2018: lost first game

2019: won championship

2020: canceled

2021: postseason ban

2022: lost first game

2023: lost first game — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) March 10, 2023

the fact that this game is this close hurts…because Auburn have been outplayed and still a 1 possession game. — Ike Jones (@TWRIkeJones) March 10, 2023

Auburn is somehow only down 6 getting out-rebounded 32-14 — Graham 🅿️🦚 (@The_GBrooks) March 10, 2023

I just don’t care anymore — Bri Ellis Fan Pruce Bearl (@PruceBearl) March 10, 2023

Ok so here we go. 1) nobody hurts more than these kids. They have been in every game but kentucky 2)rebounding lost this game. 3)the final play was one of the best late game plays I’ve seen. May have wanted to run it for KD though. @AuburnMBB — AU Hoop Junkie🦚🅿️👉🏻🏴‍☠️ (@WarEagleHoops) March 10, 2023

Before this years bracket becomes a thing, and Auburn Twitter goes down, I just want to say I love some of y’all. — Heather Gober (@Heather_ishh) March 9, 2023

Auburn's guards being exasperating. All too familiar. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) March 10, 2023

If being eliminated early in a tournament has devastated you, I’m afraid I have some concerning news for you happening in the near future. — BARNING HARD (@IAMBARNINGHARD) March 10, 2023

Absolutely destroyed on the glass. Gave up so many offensive boards and second chance points. Hard to believe that game even ended in a three point defeat going 37-19 rebounding. pic.twitter.com/STQ5YbuU1N — pablo (@PabloEscoburner) March 10, 2023

I will never be able to understand this basketball team 😭 — TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) March 10, 2023

*insert something witty but not too mean about Auburn’s loss* sorry i’m tired https://t.co/J4K0RGyWnp — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) March 10, 2023

