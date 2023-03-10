Twitter reacts to Auburn’s devastating loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament

Taylor Jones
·3 min read

What a marathon that was.

Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, the No. 7 Auburn Tigers stormed back to take a 73-72 lead with 0:41 remaining in the game. However, a late bucket by Arkansas‘ Nick Smith Jr. and two free throws by Devo Davis pushed the Razorbacks to a 76-73 win in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Four players reached double figures in points in the loss, led by K.D. Johnson’s 20-point effort. Allen Flanigan, Johni Broome, and Wendell Green Jr. also scored over ten points in the loss. The biggest takeaway from the game was the wide gap on the glass, as the Razorbacks out-rebounded Auburn, 37-19.

It is safe to say that Auburn fans are worn out judging by their reactions on Twitter. Here are the best reactions to Auburn’s first-round loss to Arkansas.

