Twitter reacts to Auburn defeating UAH in exhibition game

It may not count, but Auburn picked up its first win in Neville Arena this season. The Tigers took down Alabama-Huntsville 87-69 in an exhibition game Wednesday night.

Jaylin Willaims made the most of his limited time, scoring 16 points. The senior was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Bruce Pearl chose to use an interesting starting lineup to “get some other guys a chance to get their name called.”

He went with Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Chris Moore, Yohan Traore, and Dylan Cardwell.

Allen Flannigan showed no rust after missing some practice time at the beginning of the offseason. He added 11 points, six rebounds, three steals, and four assists. Even more importantly he looked great athletically after battling an Achilles injury last season and never looking quite right.

While the game was not televised or streamed anywhere, the Auburn faithful were able to listen to the game and took to Twitter to celebrate the return of Auburn basketball, here are the top Tweets from the win.

I’ve got to point out what @derick_hall9 just did. He was walking through the student section at the basketball game and stopped to talk with a young kid. I just love this guy. A true Auburn man! #wareagle — Daniel Locke (@danieljlocke) November 3, 2022

Neville Arena I’m Back!!! 🦅@AuburnMBB — Derick Hall II (@derick_hall9) November 2, 2022

Truly disappointing that they will reshow tweets but not put mine on once… do better @AuburnMBB #WarEagle — Collin Bussman (@collinbussman) November 3, 2022

16 points on a perfect 100% shooting night from the field, 3, and the free-throw line, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and 1 steal from Jaylin Williams. Continuing his role as Auburn's rock on the team. So consistent and versatile. — Zack Webster (@ZackWeb95) November 3, 2022

Allen Flanigan is that guy — Ethan Miller (@ethanmill16) November 3, 2022

they are saying allen flanigan is back — Al from Atlanta (@atlanta_al_404) November 3, 2022

oh my god allen flanigan just tore the rim off the goal — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) November 3, 2022

Auburn basketball got me feeling alive — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 3, 2022

Hey Auburn is playing basketball again. — Blake Ells (@blakeells) November 3, 2022

Flan killing it early. Love to see, errr, hear it. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 3, 2022

Y’all got any of them highlights? pic.twitter.com/BfSzEumOxd — Commander Yellawood (@commander_yella) November 3, 2022

The Steelers are dead the Penguins are dead Auburn football is dead. Auburn basketball you don’t know how much I need you right now — Auburn Bot (@auburn_bot) November 3, 2022

Tre Donaldson is the future — Not Josh Giddey (@not_josh_giddey) November 3, 2022

Love seeing, er… hearing, Tre Donaldson making some noise on the floor. — Zack Webster (@ZackWeb95) November 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire