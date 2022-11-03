Twitter reacts to Auburn defeating UAH in exhibition game

It may not count, but Auburn picked up its first win in Neville Arena this season. The Tigers took down Alabama-Huntsville 87-69 in an exhibition game Wednesday night.

Jaylin Willaims made the most of his limited time, scoring 16 points. The senior was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Bruce Pearl chose to use an interesting starting lineup to “get some other guys a chance to get their name called.”

He went with Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Chris Moore, Yohan Traore, and Dylan Cardwell.

Allen Flannigan showed no rust after missing some practice time at the beginning of the offseason. He added 11 points, six rebounds, three steals, and four assists. Even more importantly he looked great athletically after battling an Achilles injury last season and never looking quite right.

While the game was not televised or streamed anywhere, the Auburn faithful were able to listen to the game and took to Twitter to celebrate the return of Auburn basketball, here are the top Tweets from the win.

