Twitter reacts to Auburn crushing Colgate 93-66

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

For most of the season, it has been Auburn’s defense leading them to victory. That was not the case Friday night as the Tigers caught fire against Colgate, crushing the Patriots 93-66 in Neville Arena.

The Tigers improved to 8-0 with the big win and showcased their impressive depth. Eight different Tigers scored eight or more points and four finished in double digits. K.D. Johnson led the way with 16 points behind an impressive 4-of-5 shooting from behind the arc.

The Tigers made a season-high 10 3-pointers and shot 55% from the floor to set a new season high in points.

Their defense also impressed, the Tigers blocked eight shots and had 10 steals as they held Colgate to their worst offensive performance of the season. Here is how Twitter reacted to the dominant win.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

