Twitter reacts to Auburn crushing Colgate 93-66

For most of the season, it has been Auburn’s defense leading them to victory. That was not the case Friday night as the Tigers caught fire against Colgate, crushing the Patriots 93-66 in Neville Arena.

The Tigers improved to 8-0 with the big win and showcased their impressive depth. Eight different Tigers scored eight or more points and four finished in double digits. K.D. Johnson led the way with 16 points behind an impressive 4-of-5 shooting from behind the arc.

The Tigers made a season-high 10 3-pointers and shot 55% from the floor to set a new season high in points.

Their defense also impressed, the Tigers blocked eight shots and had 10 steals as they held Colgate to their worst offensive performance of the season. Here is how Twitter reacted to the dominant win.

Auburns offense was on another level tonight. Keep playing like that and we could be really dangerous! #AuburnTwitter #AuburnBasketball — HighAubie (@HighAubie) December 3, 2022

Don’t tweet me unless your basketball team is undefeated 💅. #Auburn #WarEagle — Scott Lowery 🦚 (@ScottLowery94) December 3, 2022

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 3, 2022

I feel like my “sitting in the student section of an Auburn basketball game crowd” experience does not measure up to what it’s like nowadays… — Van Allen Plexico (@VanAllenPlexico) December 3, 2022

basketball is way too fast for me to understand what's going on tbh but i have to pretend because auburn's good at it — Sarah 🏳️‍⚧️ (@itssarahlexi) December 3, 2022

Auburn basketball is always fun. Auburn basketball when we're shooting hot is GLORIOUS. — Jonny Dent (@Jonny_Dent) December 3, 2022

for the last home basketball game before finals, Auburn’s student section completely filled up in a little over 10 minutes from the time the doors opened pic.twitter.com/wWFhhKuvhB — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) December 2, 2022

Good LORD. KD Johnson is on fire tonight. That play to Dylan was amazing. — Down Bad Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) December 3, 2022

KD Johnson is feeling it tonight. He drilled a tough three with a hand in his face and then threw an oop to Allen Flanigan off the backboard on the next play. pic.twitter.com/70pHxSUbBS — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) November 19, 2022

It's KD Johnson time. – KD Johnson — bbmikej (@bbmikej) December 3, 2022

Stop me if you heard this before. KD Johnson hit a three. pic.twitter.com/Cbtre56YVK — E2C Network: Auburn Family Content (@E2C_Network) December 3, 2022

Allen Flanigan is doing a great job of playing within himself this season. Confident, clearly healthy, and seems to be accepting whatever his role is in stride. — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) December 3, 2022

I need that broadcast the rest of the year. It should be offered every game. The far superior way to watch — Johni Broome Szn (@clee1921) December 3, 2022

Nifty finish by @JohniBroome love to see him getting his confidence up @AuburnMBB — Bradley B. Groover (@GrooverBrad) December 3, 2022

Dylan Cardwell makes me want to run through brick walls 🦚🔥 — It's Hoo🅿s Szn🦚🐅🦅 and DUUUVAL Szn (@CPT_Brnrby) December 3, 2022

Through the first 7 games last season, @AuburnMBB had 47 blocks.

Through the first 7 games this season, Auburn has 58 blocks. — joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) December 2, 2022

