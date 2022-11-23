Twitter reacts to Auburn crushing Bradley

No. 16 Auburn picked up another big win Tuesday night, crushing Bradley 85-64 in the Cancun Challenge.

It was a dominant performance from Auburn offensively, they shot 56.4% from the field and 47.1% from deep to advance to the Cancun Championship Wednesday night against the winner of Liberty/Northwestern.

Auburn (5-0) showcased their impressive depth with five Tigers scoring in double-digits. Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. led the way with 14 points each. Allen Flanigan and K.D. Johnson added 12 and 13 points off the bench, respectively. Jaylin Williams scored 11 points of his own.

The offense stole the show but the defense had another good game. They forced 15 turnovers, blocked five shots, and had eight steals.

Auburn’s fans were excited by another big and took to Twitter to celebrate, here are their top reactions.

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 23, 2022

Auburn fans tweeting incessantly about football on the day of their basketball game? Funny, just a few months ago I was told, multiple times, they only care about basketball. Weird — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) November 22, 2022

Nobody has ever looked better in an Auburn basketball uniform than Chance Westry — Chief (@AUChief) November 23, 2022

Look, I’m a firm Bruce Pearl and Auburn Basketball supporter, but I can’t say I support their decision to schedule Bradley. Like, that’s just one guy. Why not schedule a full team to play against? Just ridiculous imo — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) November 22, 2022

Don’t worry guys that was just the “Auburn forgot how to play basketball” part of the game — Ben Dupree (@BenDupreeJR) November 22, 2022

Johni Broome is gonna FEAST this season. — Zack Webster (@ZackWeb95) November 23, 2022

Wendell Green Jr. has more moves than a can of worms on a fast break, per the announcers. — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) November 22, 2022

Auburns pretty good… seats are still open to aboard the wagon. pic.twitter.com/hYMafPvhjU — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) November 23, 2022

This may be Bruce Pearl's best all around team when they shoot well. We shall see. Most of the time that will be determined by the time the SEC tournament starts so there's time to play worse or even better who knows. I for one think this may be his best team — Auburn Sports (@AuburnMan100) November 23, 2022

call broome imodium because he’s stopping a run in mexico — Brice (@dBriceJ) November 23, 2022

Maybe it was premature to freak out over our shooting, who can say — joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) November 22, 2022

KD Johnson is a menace — Dave (@DaveCMcKinney) November 23, 2022

Feels like Allen Flanigan has just been putting dudes in absolute hell in one-on-one situations this season — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) November 22, 2022

Don’t tweet me unless your basketball team is undefeated. 💅 #Auburn #WarEagle — Scott Lowery 🦚 (@ScottLowery94) November 23, 2022

Wendell the no no no no Yes play to end the half!!!! Really good offensive half for the Tigers! — Auburn Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) November 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire