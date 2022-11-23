Twitter reacts to Auburn crushing Bradley

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

No. 16 Auburn picked up another big win Tuesday night, crushing Bradley 85-64 in the Cancun Challenge.

It was a dominant performance from Auburn offensively, they shot 56.4% from the field and 47.1% from deep to advance to the Cancun Championship Wednesday night against the winner of Liberty/Northwestern.

Auburn (5-0) showcased their impressive depth with five Tigers scoring in double-digits. Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. led the way with 14 points each. Allen Flanigan and K.D. Johnson added 12 and 13 points off the bench, respectively. Jaylin Williams scored 11 points of his own.

The offense stole the show but the defense had another good game. They forced 15 turnovers, blocked five shots, and had eight steals.

Auburn’s fans were excited by another big and took to Twitter to celebrate, here are their top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories