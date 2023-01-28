Twitter reacts to Auburn’s comeback falling just short vs. West Virginia

For the second time this week, the No. 16 Auburn Tigers found themselves trailing by double-digits at halftime. This time the Tigers showed what they are made of, battling back to make it a 71-70 West Virginia lead with 2:17 to play.

They were unable to complete the comeback bid though, falling 80-77 to the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

The Tigers flipped a switch in the second half, making 56.3% of their shots thanks to the heroics of K.D. Johnson, Johni Broome, and Jaylin Williams.

Broome scored all 15 of his points in the second half on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting performance. Williams, who led Auburn with 18 points, scored 12 second-half points and Johnson added nine points of his own.

The Tigers (16-5, 6-2 SEC) may have come up just short but they energized their fans with their comeback, here are the top reactions.

I am hurt again https://t.co/1l3cJl0IAL — College & Magnolia (@CollegeAndMag) January 28, 2023

Once again, teams that play Auburn somehow shoot WAY over their team averages — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) January 28, 2023

Why do our opponents turn into the Warriors when we play them — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) January 28, 2023

Auburn basketball in 2023 – close but no cigar. Still a lot to play for. — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) January 28, 2023

Ill say it again. Blue bloods struggle in this building pic.twitter.com/TShyNMf591 — Auburn Einstein (@AuburnEinstein) January 28, 2023

Still gonna be a brutal stretch run, but I think we got better in the second half today, folks. As soon as Wen gets it clicking again, we’ll be dangerous. Also, these refs are garbage. — Macy Finck (@macyfinck) January 28, 2023

KD Johnson might be a liability at times… but dude plays insanely hard and is a spark plug I love it — Cody Hughes (@clh_strength) January 28, 2023

KD Johnson trying to save the game. — Jon (@JonSpor) January 28, 2023

Silver lining is maybe this was the game to get KD going again because Auburn needs him to be great. — Auburn Jaylin Williams Fan Account (@ShootyHoopsWill) January 28, 2023

Jaylin Williams reminds me a lot of Marquis Daniels in college. Does a lot of things right. Passes well.Finds holes in zones. Makes the 8 footers. Not a singular plus attribute kinda guy. Does a lot well. Just a hooper. — Phillip Dukes (@DukestheScoop) January 28, 2023

Johni Broome is a stud. Outside of maybe Brandon Miller, can’t think of a newcomer that means more to their team than he does. — James Madden (@Jmadden1632) January 28, 2023

Besides Miller there’s not a better player in the SEC than Johni Broome — Evan (@Sharpe2Simons) January 28, 2023

Only Auburn can play garbage uninspired basketball for a half and then give me hope. — Matt 🥃🦅🧡💙🦚 (@AU4thGen) January 28, 2023

I definitely got spoiled to winning basketball games. #Auburn — kd’s my spirit animal (@ashkatemom) January 28, 2023

Rough game for the guards outside of kd Johnsons second half and Tre Donaldson — Naoto (@KHonthablocc) January 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire