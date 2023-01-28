Twitter reacts to Auburn’s comeback falling just short vs. West Virginia

For the second time this week, the No. 16 Auburn Tigers found themselves trailing by double-digits at halftime. This time the Tigers showed what they are made of, battling back to make it a 71-70 West Virginia lead with 2:17 to play.

They were unable to complete the comeback bid though, falling 80-77 to the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

The Tigers flipped a switch in the second half, making 56.3% of their shots thanks to the heroics of K.D. Johnson, Johni Broome, and Jaylin Williams.

Broome scored all 15 of his points in the second half on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting performance. Williams, who led Auburn with 18 points, scored 12 second-half points and Johnson added nine points of his own.

The Tigers (16-5, 6-2 SEC) may have come up just short but they energized their fans with their comeback, here are the top reactions.

