Twitter reacts to Auburn blowing out Missouri
Auburn needed a win like that.
After the Tigers lost their past three games they needed a win to stop the bleeding. They did just that Tuesday night, completely dominating the Missouri Tigers, and cruising to an 89-56 win in Neville Arena.
Auburn quickly took control of the game, storming out to a 19-2 lead thanks to some impressive shot-making and great defense. Auburn drained three of their first four 3-pointers and held Missouri to 18 first-half points.
K.D. Johnson was the star of the first half, scoring 14 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting. Johni Broome nearly had another first-half double-double, finishing the opening period with 11 points and eight rebounds.
He made sure to get his double-double in the second half, finishing the night with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Allen Flanigan also finished in double figures, scoring 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.
The blowout win fired up the Auburn fanbase, here are the top Twitter reactions to the big win.
3️⃣3️⃣ point W for Valentine's Day! #WarEagle | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/plviyBQf9d
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 15, 2023
#10 from Missouri had to have snuck on the floor
— Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) February 15, 2023
I can't tell y'all how much my sports soul needed that win tonight
— joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) February 15, 2023
Wendell Green Jr. finished w/ 9 asts & no turnovers tonight. He joins Jared Harper, who had 9 asts & no turnovers vs Mississippi State in 2019, as the only @AuburnMBB players who have had at least 9 assists and no turnovers in game since at least the 2010-11 season.#WarEagle
— Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) February 15, 2023
GREAT FIRST HALF @AuburnMBB LETS FINISH!!! BACK ON TRACK!
🏀🦅
— Derick Hall II (@derick_hall9) February 15, 2023
🫢💯🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/T1c5ba6e2q
— Tre Donaldson 3️⃣ (@tredonaldson3) February 15, 2023
One question… is that good? #WDE pic.twitter.com/5VhHjLpk2M
— Taylor Jones (@TaylorJones__) February 15, 2023
— no context Auburn Basketball (@NoContextAUMBB) February 15, 2023
Wendell didn’t score a lot tonight but his presence was massive. Only had 5 points but having 9 assists and 0 turnovers was so impactful. Hell of a quiet game. We see you, Wen. 🫡
— Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) February 15, 2023
Psycho KD is in the building
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) February 15, 2023
(this team beat Tennessee on the road 72 hours ago)
— Nathan King (@NathanKing247) February 15, 2023
Did Mizzou win? pic.twitter.com/c7hWQpMhrv
— Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) February 15, 2023
I love the many faces of KD Johnson.
— jennifer moore 🦚 (@jennaunp12) February 15, 2023
Since @coachbrucepearl took over @AuburnMBB they are 5-0 at vs Missouri in the @AUJungle
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 15, 2023
Protect Johni Broome at all costs 🙏
— Jay Phillips (@aubawn) February 15, 2023
Johni Broome needs to touch the ball every possession
— DrewCantHoop (@college_cow) February 15, 2023
KD hyping Tre on the replay is my new spirit animal
— Squid 🦚 (@AUSquid) February 15, 2023
ALLEN FLANIGAN
— nostrathomas (@BigDickBooker) February 15, 2023
No lie the win percentage for Auburn football and basketball when I don’t watch has to be like 95% the last ten years. https://t.co/lSNhw6sUT6
— Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) February 15, 2023
Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 15, 2023