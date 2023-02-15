Twitter reacts to Auburn blowing out Missouri

Auburn needed a win like that.

After the Tigers lost their past three games they needed a win to stop the bleeding. They did just that Tuesday night, completely dominating the Missouri Tigers, and cruising to an 89-56 win in Neville Arena.

Auburn quickly took control of the game, storming out to a 19-2 lead thanks to some impressive shot-making and great defense. Auburn drained three of their first four 3-pointers and held Missouri to 18 first-half points.

K.D. Johnson was the star of the first half, scoring 14 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting. Johni Broome nearly had another first-half double-double, finishing the opening period with 11 points and eight rebounds.

He made sure to get his double-double in the second half, finishing the night with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Allen Flanigan also finished in double figures, scoring 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

The blowout win fired up the Auburn fanbase, here are the top Twitter reactions to the big win.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire